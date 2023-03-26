Gaming growth streak ends

Photo by Vlad Gorshkov on Unsplash

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A three-year rise for gaming PCs and gaming monitors came to an end in 2022 as worldwide shipments declined, according to the International Data Corporation Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker.

A three-year growth streak for gaming PCs and gaming monitors came to an end in 2022 as worldwide gaming PC shipments declined 6.4% while gaming monitors declined 7.1% compared to 2021, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker. A total of 44.9-million gaming PCs and 17.3-million gaming monitors were shipped during the year, which was well above pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Looking ahead, IDC expects 2024 to be a year of recovery as 2023 will be marred with macroeconomic challenges, inventory issues, and lack of meaningful upgrades.

“Excess inventory carried over from 2022 is leading to discounting of older generation systems while also hampering re-orders of the latest generation of gaming PCs,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “The vast supply of add-in boards in the secondary GPU market further compounds the issue as it helps prolong the life of existing gaming desktops and surpresses demand for new systems.”

“The excessive power requirements of the latest GPUs is hampering growth of both new gaming desktops and notebooks as it tips the scales of performance per dollar in favour of last year’s models while the rise of mobile/handheld gaming is also affecting gamers’ share of wallet,” continued Ubrani.

“Gaming monitors contracted last year, the first-ever decline in shipments since IDC began tracking this market in 2016,” said Jay Chou, research manager for IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker. “There was a phenomenal buildup of stock so inventories will need at least a couple more quarters to return to normal. Beyond the short term, we remain optimistic. A gaming monitor offers a relatively inexpensive way to improve the gaming experience and with new developments forthcoming, we still expect a recovery in the latter part of 2023.”

Despite the short-term negativity, the markets for gaming PCs and monitors are generally expected to outperform the overall PC and monitor markets as total volume for gaming products grows from 58.8-million in 2023 to 75.1-million in 2027.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker provides detailed and timely information for the global PC gaming market, including data and insight into desktop (DT) and notebook (NB) gaming systems as well as gaming monitors. The program provides insightful analysis, quarterly market share data, and a five-year forecast that can be broken down by key geographies.

For more information contact Jackie Kliem at jkliem@idc.com.