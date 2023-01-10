CES: Lenovo unveils 16″ AI-tuned gaming laptop

At the CES tech expo in Las Vegas last week, Lenovo demonstrated an ecosystem of gaming products that fuse experience and sophisticated aesthetics.

The 2023 Lenovo Legion lineup of battle-ready PCs, monitors, and accessories was unveiled at the CES tech expo in Las Vegas last week, led by a 16″ AI-tuned gaming laptop.

The Lenovo LA AI chip, the world’s first dedicated AI chip on a gaming laptop, has been installed on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i (16”, 8) laptops and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i (16”, 8) laptops. Lenovo AI Engine+, powered by the Lenovo LA AI chip, deploys a software machine learning algorithm to tune system performance.

Lenovo says, “the chip uses software machine learning, deployed through Lenovo Vantage, to help monitor in-game FPS and dynamically adjust for the highest performance output.

“Offering up to 15% higher TDP, this chip and machine learning software combo allows Legion Pro Series laptops to deliver higher performance compared to previous generations. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i laptops also come with Tobii Horizon, providing gearless head tracking that gives players an extra level of immersion when playing games, as well as Tobii Aware.”

Lenovo provided the following information:

On the desktop front, the Lenovo Legion towers stand at the pinnacle of extreme power and performance, with the unveiled Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (34L, 8) and Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (26L, 8) featuring up to 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, while the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (26L, 8) features up to AMD Ryzen 9 processor and AMD Radeon RX 7000 series or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. To round out the portfolio, Lenovo Legion’s monitors include the 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 FHD and 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 QHD displays that are engineered to meet the demands of gamers and content creators.

Lenovo Legion PC comes with Windows 11 as well as a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so gamers can jump into the fray from the get-go. Audio on the Legion line-up features Nahimic by SteelSeries, providing an extra edge through immersive 3D audio that lets gamers hear teammates more clearly while adding to the spatial awareness so key to topping the leaderboards. Players who stream will appreciate the easily-adjustable balancing and EQ controls, keeping the focus where it needs to be—on the win. The Lenovo Vantage software application offers an additional all-in-one suite of tools, including real-time performance dashboards, overclocking controls, as well as intelligent fan controls with a new custom fan mode that allow gamers to eke out every edge over the competition. Also bundled with every Lenovo Legion device is Legion Arena, which consolidates owned games from multiple platforms for gamers to search their entire library from one place to quickly find the game they want to play. Legion Ultimate Support is also available for people who want 24/7 access to advanced technical support performed by experts with game-specific knowledge to help gamers get the most out of their Lenovo Legion devices, with remote solutions available as well as next business day onsite support.

“Lenovo Legion is blazing a path to the peak of gaming performance, leveraging chip-powered AI and machine learning to push frame rates even higher, giving gamers the ultimate edge,” said Ouyang Jun, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group.

“Lenovo’s Legion devices set a standard in smarter, higher output gaming.”

Smart Stylings, Smarter AI-Tuned Internals: Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 7

The powerhouse 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 7—the world’s most powerful AI-Tuned 16-inch gaming laptops—empower gamers looking for an edge to choose their path to greatness. They come equipped with an option of the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, and up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs.

These top-tier internals can run harder for longer thanks to Lenovo Legion’s ColdFront 5.0 with Hybrid Thermals, with an extra-wide Vapour Chamber that covers both CPU and GPU on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs, or a dedicated CPU vapour chamber with hybrid heat piping for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs. CPUs are kept cool with a liquid metal infusion, which means zero throttling, while heat is expelled through the massive exhaust vents on the rear and sides of the chassis, totaling out to 235W of TDP. The Lenovo LA AI chip that powers Lenovo AI Engine+ pushes performance even farther, maximising frames-per-second for an incredible gaming experience.

All this graphical wizardry means that every frame of an epic win streak is displayed in lightning fast, crisp detail on the Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display with 16:10 WQXGA 2560×1600 display that supports up to a 240Hz variable refresh rate. Harness this power at the fingertips with the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard, backlit by Lenovo Legion Spectrum per-key RGB customisable lighting.

For those on the go, the up to 99.99Whr Super Rapid Charge battery, the largest battery allowed on a plane, and quick charging keep the game going. Everything is housed in between all-metal top and bottom covers, available in Onyx Grey.

Ready to Work, Raring to Play: Lenovo Legion Pro 5i and Lenovo Legion Pro 5

When there can only be one PC to handle all-day work and play, look no further than the 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 5i and Lenovo Legion Pro 5. Its esports styling hints at the gaming powerhouse at its heart, available with either a 13th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU that empowers winners to compete at the highest levels. Internals are kept cool thanks to Lenovo Legion’s ColdFront 5.0, which uses massive exhaust and intake systems, a turbo-charged dual fan system, phase-change thermal compound, and advanced hybrid heat pipes to move more air out through the incredibly efficient exhaust vents, keeping gaming sessions quiet and cool. The Lenovo LA AI chip monitors CPU and GPU load to dynamically adjust heat management and squeeze out even more performance from the internals. The Lenovo LA1 chip settings can be fine-tuned through Lenovo Vantage, providing full control over fans, overclocking controls, and other features needed to take full advantage of the 200W total TGP to mop up the competition on and off the arena floor.

This epic graphical output from under the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i and Lenovo Legion Pro 5’s hood is brought to life on the 16-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display at 16:10 WQXGA with up to 240Hz variable refresh rate, while the Lenovo Legion Spectrum 4-zone RGB TrueStrike keyboard immerses the user even further into the action. For a sleeker look, the TrueStrike keyboard is also available in white backlighting. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 has a Super Rapid Charge Pro 80Whr battery to power computing in the classroom or on the commute. This entire loadout is housed in between a metal top cover and a polymer bottom cover available in either Onyx Grey or Abyss Blue.

Harness the Enormous Power of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i and Dominate the Day

There’s no door that can hold it back—this beast is here, and it is built for extreme power and performance. For those looking to kit out their home battle stations, the 34L Lenovo Legion Tower 7i dominates the gaming skyline with up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, imbuing the machine beyond performance with the power to do it all. Bringing virtual worlds to life are NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU options that deliver top-of-the-line framerates, ultra-low latency and ray tracing that allow gamers and creators alike to experience revolutionary new ways to game, stream, and create. With up to 64GB of 5600Mhz DDR5 RAM to edge out the competition, gaming performance is snappier even under intense multitasking loads.

The power these processors put out is pushed to an extreme, thanks to the larger VRM heatsink, up to six powerful-but-quiet ARGB fans, 3D patterned airflow-amplifying front bezel, and optional liquid cooling system that adds up to a legendary 260W TDP. This tear-inducing graphics performance is complemented by a fully customisable Lenovo Legion 12-ARGB lighting effects on full display through the tempered glass side panel that screams one’s in it to win it – with up to 6TB (3x 2TB SSD) that can store over 1000 AAA titles locally, nestled above a 1200W PSU8 that powers the entire rig.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i’s chassis is available in Storm Grey7, and sports easy-access 2x USB-A 3.2 ports, 2x USB-A 2.0 ports, and 2x Audio jacks on its front. On the back are 4x USB-A 3.2 ports, 2x USB-A 2.0 ports, 1 USB-C (20Gbps) and 1 USB-A 3.2 (10Gbps) port, as well as an RJ45 and stereo audio jacks.

Built for Tomorrow’s Games: Lenovo Legion Tower 5i and Lenovo Legion Tower 5

The 26L Lenovo Legion Tower 5i and Lenovo Legion Tower 5 desktop PCs are built to bring the future of gaming to the home battle station. Pick the path to blazingly fast performance with the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i’s 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, or the Lenovo Legion Tower 5’s AMD Ryzen 7000 series desktop processor paired with either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series or AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics, and up to 32GB 5600Mhz DDR5 RAM, and up to 2x 1TB SSD all brought to life via an 850W 90% modular PSU9.

No matter the loadout, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i and Lenovo Legion Tower 5 can handle everything from AAA titles to esports with gusto, while staying cool and quiet like a whisper thanks to up to five ARGB lighting-equipped quiet fans that push more hot air out faster through the enmeshed front bezels of the chassis, with an optional toolless glass side panel to want to bask in the RGB light of victory. The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i and Lenovo Legion Tower 5 are available in Storm Grey7 with two easy access USB-A 3.2 (5Gbps) ports and one combo audio jack on the front.

The Next Generation of Visuals Bridge Work and Play

For gamers looking for higher esports performance resolutions, refresh rates, and response times, look no further than the 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 and Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 monitors. Both models feature Eyesafe Certified 2.0 Natural Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eyestrain and maintain eye health.

The Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 QHD monitor’s 2560×1440 display has a 0.5ms response time, and a 240Hz refresh rate overclockable to 250Hz. AMD FreeSync Premium and Adaptive Sync support ensure a gaming experience free of screen tearing. The Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30’s IPS panel 125% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07b colour support, 10bit colour depth, Delta E ≦2 colour accuracy, and VESA-certified HDR 400 brightness render true colours and excellent brightness and contrast. Their 2x 3W speakers add to the atmosphere of the game worlds being explored. The display’s ergonomic design features a phone holder on the base.

The 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 FHD monitor’s 1920×1080 display likewise delivers smooth gaming performance at an accessible price, with a 240Hz refresh rate overclockable to 280Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium and Adaptive Sync support. The IPS panel’s 113% sRGB, 90.7% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Delta E ≦2 colour accuracy, and VESA certified HDR 400 brightness provide vivid colour reproduction and contrast that bring games to life.