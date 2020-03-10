Featured
Future of fleets: radical changes coming
The radical tech evolution that we’ve seen in the retail, entertainment and travel sectors, with the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Expedia, is filtering into the fleet sector, shaking up traditional ways of working.
A convergence of new technologies and greater connectivity is set to reshape the sector, creating new industry players and business models.
According to a study by fuel giant Shell, by 2040, the fleet industry could transform almost beyond recognition.
The “Future of Fleet” report looks at alternative fuels, driverless vehicles, mobility, data and smart infrastructure.
Forty-one percent of respondents said that staying competitive in a changing industry is their biggest challenge covering the main areas of change within fleet management and how fleets can adapt.
It highlights how technology and services are transforming the fleet industry and creating opportunities for companies to enhance their operations, boost efficiency, and stay competitive.
It also revealed that 62% of fleet managers in the UK are excited about the role new technology will play in the fleet sector, but 38% find it hard to stay in tune with new developments.
“In the UK, the pace of change in commercial fleets is accelerating rapidly, and we believe the industry will look radically different within the next 20 years,” said Katya Atanasova, Vice President of Shell Fleet Solutions.
Automation, data analytics, automation,greater connectivity and alternative fuels will require new business models, skills and partnerships between fleet operators, manufacturers, energy and technology providers and start-ups.
Shaking up local shores
Local firm Fleet Elite, specialists in procurement and disposal strategies that maximise the return on assets for their clients’ fleets, has recently re-invented its business model to service the demands from its corporate clients like Checkers, Clicks, Shoprite, Avis, Vodacom and Pick n Pay and banking clients Standard Bank, Volkswagen financial services and Toyota financial services.
As a special services division of DealersOnline it aims to solve problems frequently faced by fleet owning businesses. It has recently worked with WesBank to solve a number of challenges, predominantly the fleet disposal process that is an important part of the vehicle life-cycle and critical component to reducing the whole-life cost of each vehicle in any fleet.
The price received will vary depending on which disposal method is used, the most effective being based on the type of car and its location, to ensure the maximum return on assets is received.
For Wesbank, disposing of between 200 and 500 vehicles a month was a massive challenge for the company.
At the time, the nature of its disposal process limited the exposure of their vehicles to a small audience through live auctions. This meant that fewer prospective buyers were competing for the assets.
Fleet Elite chose to expose Wesbank’s vehicles to a dealer network, thereby increasing the chance of each vehicle achieving its maximum selling price.
“We achieved, on average, a 12% higher selling price compared to the previous disposal process,” said Mohammed Sader, Business Development Executive of Dealer’s Online. “Our automated processes reduced the average disposal time from 47 days to 6 days.”
“The speed means that there is less free cash flow stuck in stock and we reduced working capital by 300%.
“They combined their ability to develop new technology and services with their intricate understanding of our industry to deliver outcomes I couldn’t have imagined. There is no one else out there who can do what they do,” shared John Loxton, head of fleet management and leasing at WesBank.
There’s no doubt that every corporate business that owned or leased a fleet would experience the same inefficiencies.
Bracing for change
Amid this change, fleets managers need to start assessing and understanding the future requirements of their company in order to build a business case for change.
The report also urges the fleet and transport sectors to work together. It says: “The pace of change makes it hard for even the largest players to guarantee what will come next. As a result, we are seeing many new collaborations between organisations seeking to share advice and develop common standards.”
A first step is to look for partners outside your immediate industry – such as technology, energy infrastructure or consulting – to help test ideas and change the sector.
What’s clear is change is not coming, it’s ever present and agility through partnerships is key to fleet managers when procuring, managing and successfully disposing of their moving assets. Realising the best possible return on investment, depreciation aside, means time is short and the smart money points to models that can address these and many other fleet ownership challenges, now and well into the future.
Lego goes large – and digital
Crowdsourcing ideas and adding a virtual layer to play are just two of the strategies that have revived Lego, the legendary company’s CEO tells ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Kids who like digital, combining the physical with the virtual, and open source innovation were three of the unlikely strategies that turned around a brand that is all about physical play. These, together with one magic word, were the secrets behind stellar financial results reported by Lego last week.
“It is about focus,” the legendary toy group’s CEO Neils B. Christiansen told us in an exclusive interview last week. “It was really about rallying an entire organisation behind a new direction.
“We had actually lost direction in where we were investing. We are now focused on not being more bureaucratic than we need to be. In the world of today, collaborating left and right, there’s always a risk that there are too many layers or too many meetings and we are trying to try to keep things as simple as we can.”
Although it is a family-owned business, Lego reports its financials every year, providing a deep insight into trends in the educational toy industry. Two years ago, those results spelled doom and gloom when the company reported its first revenue and profit decline in more than a decade.
Christiansen was brought in as CEO to reverse the decline, and by 2018 the company had rebounded with revenue and profit growth. Last week, he announced continued growth for 2019, with revenue for the year up 6% to 38.5-billion Danish Krone (R88-billion) and net profit up 3% to 8.3-billion DKK (R19-billion).
He told us after the release of the 2019 financial results: “That focus helps because, if it’s clear for everybody what the direction is and what we focus on and where we invest, then there’s a much bigger chance that we get everyone behind us. That’s powerful, if you can get an organisation with 18,000 people all pulling in the same direction.”
The strategy behind the revived Lego, said Christiansen, was built around the three most important megatrends in the industry: “How digitalisation plays a role in products and play; how we engage with consumers and how they connect to us on our digital channels; and utilising the growth of ecommerce to our advantage – while improving how people fall in love with the brand by getting their hands on the bricks.”
The key to the third megatrend was global expansion, which included South Africa. The main thrust was rapid expansion in China, establishing Dubai as a hub for the Middle East and North Africa, and establishing a presence in India. South Africa was included in the global strategy, with the opening of the first Lego certified store in Sandton City in 2018. Since then, three more have opened, in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.
What every developer can learn from Super Mario
The 10th of March is Mario day. And it is quite easy to remember the date because it’s “Mar10”! So with Mario day today, it’s a good moment to remember this guy – and learn from him. If you look at him with a fresh perspective, there are several things every developer should learn from him.
There’s No Need For A Super Man, Super Mario Is Enough
Most of the superheroes have some superpowers and are quite extraordinary. But not the Mario. He is a simple guy: a short, pudgy, Italian plumber. And yet his dedication and achievements are spectacular. So he is a great reminder that you don’t need to have supernatural powers to achieve your goals. Persistence is the key.
Know What Your Princess Is
Persistence truly is the key, but first, you have to know what the goal is of your persistence. Mario knew that, at the end of every challenge, a princess was waiting for him. So you should know what your princess is so it would be easier to stay on track.
Arnas Stuopelis, chairman of the board of hosting provider Hostinger, says: “Motivation is an essential part of every job. But sometimes it can get lost in daily tasks. That’s why it’s important always to have your eyes on the goal. In Hostinger, we are setting and reaching OKRs (objectives and key results). It helps to start the gamification and maintain motivation quarter after quarter.”
Powering Up Can Make Your Tasks Easier
You are a professional developer, and you can handle any given task. But it doesn’t mean you should stop learning. Mario is a tough guy, and he can do everything by himself. But from time to time, power-ups can lighten the burden. So stay curious.
Forbes suggests staying curious on Quora: “Follow technical experts on Quora discussing different technologies – pros and cons, applications of specific programming languages in different situations, caveats when using certain tools.”
Look Around For New Routes
Mario needs to get to the castle. But his route is always changing. He starts outside, then goes underground and even underwater. If something worked on one level, it doesn’t mean that it will work on another. It’s essential to explore new routes. And that’s the attitude you should take.
If you always use the same path, it won’t lead you to new solutions. So look around, rearrange your steps and try to alter your workflow. All those explorations can lead you to new insights, fresh points of view, and better solutions.
Get Yourself A Luigi
Even though Mario was working on his personal goal, he wasn’t afraid to ask for help. His brother Luigi would come to the rescue from time to time. And it’s a good idea to share the load with others. Delegation of your tasks can help others grow, and you can concentrate on more important tasks instead.
Medium writes: “Delegation allows the team leader or manager to enjoy greater freedom to engage in other, sometimes more important or pressing tasks, while still overseeing and retaining responsibility for the delegated task’s results.” So, remain focused on your goal, but don’t be afraid to delegate some of the tasks for others.
When You Fail, You Try Again
The most important lesson from Mario is that it’s OK to fail. It’s not the end of the world. You just get back to your last checkpoint and start again. Imagine how boring the Mario game would be if you would give up after the first fail and just step away from the computer. But you didn’t back then. So, you shouldn’t step down now either. Take fail as a lesson, try again, and move forward.
From now on, remember that the 10th of March is Mar10 day! And even though you are a grown-up now, there are still some things that you can learn from Mario. You don’t need to have supernatural powers to achieve your goals. An ordinary pal can reach his goals just as well. But you need to know your goals, know what your princess is. Remember that power-ups can make your life easier, so stay curious. And try to use different paths from time to time, new ways lead to new ideas. Even though you are capable of everything yourself, learn how to delegate, it will make you stronger. And remember, that the failure is not the end of the game, it’s just a lesson to learn before moving forward.