Photo courtesy FNB.

Through AgencyPlus, customers can collect eWallet funds and deposit or withdraw cash at select community stores, writes JASON BANNIER.

First National Bank (FNB) is allowing customers to carry out everyday banking transactions at local shops instead of visiting a branch or ATM. Through the AgencyPlus network, participating spaza shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores and other small businesses can process transactions on the bank’s behalf.

AgencyPlus, which launched in September 2023, allows customers to withdraw cash from FNB accounts, collect eWallet funds, deposit money into FNB accounts and buy airtime or electricity. Customers from other banks can also deposit money into an FNB account through an agent. Cash deposits, withdrawals and eWallet withdrawals cost R5 per R1,000, with no additional fees for using an AgencyPlus store.

To withdraw cash, customers initiate a transaction through the FNB App or cellphone banking before confirming the request at a participating store using a one-time PIN. The store’s AgencyPlus agent processes the transaction on a dedicated device and hands over the cash.

AgencyPlus has expanded to more than 300 active agents across South Africa. The network processes nearly 15,000 transactions a month, while eWallet withdrawals account for more than 57% of all transactions recorded to date. According to the bank, the network has facilitated transactions worth more than R94-million since April 2025, giving customers a nearby alternative to a branch or ATM.

“For many customers, withdrawing cash or completing a banking transaction has meant travelling out of their community and paying for transport to get there,” says Kabelo Motlhala, FNB head of points of presence business development and growth. “AgencyPlus allows them to do it at a store they already visit. That saves time and money, helps them manage their finances more efficiently and gives them more time for the things that matter most.”

Participating businesses can gain additional customer traffic and a new revenue stream, while the arrangement can help stores manage cash held on the premises. According to FNB, AgencyPlus community advisers have opened more than 11,000 bank accounts since April 2025.

Jose Gomes, FNB Community Economy executive head, says: “We see the community economy as connected local economies, where individuals, households and businesses earn, save, transact, borrow and trade together. AgencyPlus is where these connections become visible, as customers can both deposit and withdraw money through local businesses they already trust.

“As a bank, we serve both the customers who transact at these stores and the businesses that serve them. AgencyPlus creates a first point of connection. Over time, that relationship enables us to offer businesses a broader range of financial solutions, including the funding they need to grow.

“This is reflected in our Community Economy segment, where revenues for the 2026 financial year increased by 14%, while deposits and advances grew by 8% and 12% respectively. Advances to small and medium-sized businesses, within the community economy, with annual turnover below R5-million grew by 31%, supporting the entrepreneurs who serve as the engine rooms of local economic activity. Every AgencyPlus outlet is a platform for economic participation that contributes to stronger, more resilient communities.”

FNB plans to expand the network into more communities and enable additional township stores to provide banking services.

Motlhala says: “As the network expands, our focus is on reaching more communities and enabling more township agent stores to offer banking services. Each new agent advances financial inclusion for its customers while giving the business another way to grow.”