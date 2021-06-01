FNB expands zero-rating, eBucks for fees

FNB has zero-rated several fees, including third-party payments and InContact SMSes, while customers will continue to get Cash@Till for free. Seniors now get one free branch cash deposit and individual customers on Easy Smart, Aspire, Premier and Private Clients get 2 free eWallets sends per month. FNB Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank get unlimited free sends. Pre-paid purchases like airtime remain free on the FNB App and Online Banking.

As part of its annual review effective from 1 July 2021, FNB is launching a new FNB Aspire bank account for middle-income customers to replace FNB Gold, and the bank’s customers will now be able to use eBucks to pay their bank fees via the FNB App.

“We are constantly refreshing our solutions and service models to align with the step-change in customers’ needs while upping the ante on our competitive advantage,” says CEO of FNB retail Raj Makanjee. “This year, we are transforming our FNB Gold to FNB Aspire, with a monthly account fee that’s reduced from R109 to R99 for customers who earn between R180,000 and R450,000 per annum. The Aspire proposition offers exceptional value to individuals and families, including a 50% reduction in spousal monthly account fee and up to R310 back in monthly eBucks with no rewards levels.”

FNB is keeping Entry Market monthly account fees unchanged for another year while Easy Zero and Easy PAYU cash withdrawals at FNB ATMs have been reduced from R8.00 per R1000 (up to R2000) to R7.00 per R1000 (up to R2000). Monthly account fees for the Affluent Market have been adjusted and value is enhanced across affluent/higher-income segments. Family banking is improved as children will bank without paying a monthly account fee and cash deposits are free but capped. Additionally, spouses get 50% off the monthly account fee for the main account holder.

Other changes on eBucks Earn Rule plus FNB Connect: (Easy PayU, Easy Smart and Aspire)

Easy Smart customers get a R500 Shoprite/Checkers/uSave voucher a year when they spend and save with FNB or have FNB Funeral Cover or FNB Life Insurance.

Easy Smart customers can get up to R150 back in eBucks every month when they spend at selected retail partners including Shoprite/Checkers, Clicks and Engen.

PAYU customers will earn rewards for the first time and a weekly coupon on selected food items at Shoprite/Checkers/uSave.

Customers who only hold an FNB Aspire Credit Card will get 2 complimentary SLOW Lounge visits when they book with eBucks Travel.

Easy Smart customers get 300MB data, 30 voice minutes & 30 SMSs every month on their FNB Connect SIM with extra 300MB data when they top up their FNB Connect SIM with R51 or more during the month.

FNB Aspire customers receive 500MB data, 30 voice minutes & 30 SMSs every month on their FNB Connect with extra 500MB data when they top up their FNB Connect SIM with R100 or more during the month.

Spend and save with FNB or have an FNB Life/Funeral Cover policy for 12 months and we’ll reward you with R1 500 towards your next pair of sneakers or trainers on FNB Aspire.

eBucks Earn Rule changes plus FNB Connect: Private Clients, FNB Private Wealth, RMB Private Bank

Spend and Earn up to 15% back in eBucks at iStore.

Choose to pay your monthly account fee with your eBucks using the FNB App.

Unlock an Avis Car Hire discount of up to 40% off when you book flights on the FNB App.

Qualifying FNB Connect customers can get up to 2GB, 30 voice min and 30 SMSes each month.

Customers get up to 2GB data, 30 voice minutes & 30 SMSs every month on their FNB Connect SIM.

“In the last year, we paid out more than R1.5 billion in eBucks to customers and the current changes allow customers to get even more value from managing their money through our solutions,” says Makanjee. “These changes will go a long way to building main-bank relationships with our customers.”