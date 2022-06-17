Fitbit’s Father’s Day fitness guide

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Fitbit has provided a list of potential Father’s Day gifts that can help dads keep track of their health and fitness.

Dads and father figures can be difficult to shop for – especially when they claim, “I don’t want anything special.” A great Father’s Day can come in the form of helping with his long-term health management.

Whether he’s a workout warrior or a wellness novice that needs some extra motivation to keep moving this Winter, Fitbit offers a range of devices and accessories that will help him sweat it out, sleep better, and stress less. Fitbit has rounded up a few devices below in case you’re working on any gift guides that may be a fit:

For the tech-savvy dad: The Charge 5 is the latest in Fitbits most popular line of health and fitness trackers and packs our most advanced technology and sensors into a premium, sleek design. With tools to track and manage stress, heart health and sleep, plus six months of Fitbit Premium, the Charge 5 can help him keep a pulse on his overall wellness.

The is the latest in Fitbits most popular line of health and fitness trackers and packs our most advanced technology and sensors into a premium, sleek design. With tools to track and manage stress, heart health and sleep, plus six months of Fitbit Premium, the Charge 5 can help him keep a pulse on his overall wellness. For the health-conscious dad: The Sense is Fitbit’s health-serious smartwatch that brings the most advanced combination of sensors and innovative technology available on a Fitbit device, making it the perfect gift for active dads who want the deepest understanding of their health and wellness. Powered by 6+ days of battery life and six months of Fitbit Premium, the Sense also marks the world’s first smartwatch with an on-device EDA sensor to help manage stress.

The is Fitbit’s health-serious smartwatch that brings the most advanced combination of sensors and innovative technology available on a Fitbit device, making it the perfect gift for active dads who want the deepest understanding of their health and wellness. Powered by 6+ days of battery life and six months of Fitbit Premium, the Sense also marks the world’s first smartwatch with an on-device EDA sensor to help manage stress. For the on-the-go dad: The Versa 3 is part of Fitbit’s most popular family of smartwatches, offering innovative, convenient fitness and health features. With built-in GPS, enhanced PurePulse 2.0 heart rate technology, Active Zone Minutes, and the ability to take calls from your wrist with 6+ days of battery life, this smartwatch will certainly keep up with the busiest dads. To make this gift even sweeter, the free 6-month Premium Membership can ensure he stays on top of his fitness game.

For the new-to-fitness dad: Inspire 2 is Fitbit’s most accessible fitness tracker to help dads and father figures track their sleep, manage their heart health and build strong habits, both at work and at home. It includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership so they can have guided meditations, workouts and advanced insights at their fingertips.