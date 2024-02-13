SA fintech unveils trio of AI apps

Photo by CardMapr.nl on Unsplash

Elenjelical says it wants to give companies the power to leverage their own large data sets.

South African fintech consultancy Elenjical Solutions has developed three proof-of-concept artificial intelligence (AI) apps for rapid information retrieval, code generation, and simplified interfacing with complex systems.

The machine learning applications use AI to marshal large and diverse amounts of stored information from multiple sources as well as generating proprietary code from natural language inputs to interact with complex systems and data sources

“Our goal is to reshape the traditional way our clients interact with data,” says Bereket Demeke, an executive at ES. “In the complex landscape of financial markets our new apps are not just tools – they are methods enabling clients who work in fintech sector to engage with their data effortlessly.”

Elenjical’s applications are designed to provide a cohesive, unified method for sourcing and synthesising information across financial companies’ complex channels. They promise substantial time savings by significantly reducing the hours spent on repetitive tasks, increasing automation, and as a result moving businesses towards greater operational efficiency and smarter resource management.

In particular, Elenjical’s Information Retrieval App transforms access to internal knowledge bases, including SharePoint and Confluence libraries. Operating with a conversational AI interface, it enables company employees to work with information more efficiently. Furthermore, the app excels at reading and extracting insights from various document formats such as PDFs, PowerPoints, and Word Docs. By offering swift access to vast amounts of needed data, it plays a key role in enhancing the overall productivity of the company.

Natural Language to Proprietary Code App is a breakthrough in proprietary code generation, this app specifically targets the generation of proprietary code from natural language. The first use case of this application was tested for generation of the Murex MSL code.

This marks the first version of the app, currently requiring a developer to operationalise the code. In upcoming editions, Elenjical Solutions aims to evolve it into an agent model, enabling it to independently deploy, run and test the code.

Natural Language to SQL App is a tool that effortlessly transforms natural language queries into SQL. This isn’t just any SQL, but SQL specifically valid for a given database schema.

It’s designed to handle structured data queries in complex financial databases. Contrasted with the Information Retrieval App, which deals with unstructured data like meeting notes or PDF documents, this application focuses on structured data already stored in a system.