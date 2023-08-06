FedEx launches emissions reporting tool

Image created by Microsoft Bing Image Creator, based on a prompt produced by Gadget.

The data engine allows customers to measure the carbon footprint of their shipments to improve their sustainability reporting.

FedEx has launched a new tool to give customers access to emissions information on their shipments within the FedEx network.

FedEx Sustainability Insights (FSI) is a data engine being made available in select African markets to provide customers with data to help make informed decisions on their future shipping strategy. in order to reduce their impact on the planet.

Created by FedEx Dataworks, the cloud-based data engine uses near-real-time FedEx network data to estimate CO2e emissions. Customers can view emissions data for individual tracking numbers as well as aggregate historical data for their accounts. Data displayed in the tool includes mode of transport, service type, and country or territory for all eligible FedEx Express shipments.

With sustainability being a strategic priority for businesses of all kinds , FedEx Sustainability Insights is a tool that can give customers better visibility of emissions within their supply chains and support reporting and strategic future planning.

“Reporting on sustainability and using this data to inform decision-making has become a business priority. Simultaneously, consumers are prioritizing sustainability in their purchasing decisions,” says Kami Viswanathan, senior vice president of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa operations. “FedEx Sustainability Insights is designed to provide our customers with near real-time visibility to their emissions data, empowering them to make data-driven decisions and improve transparency in their sustainability reporting.”

The new offering complements the company’s ongoing efforts to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040. FedEx is focusing on areas such as electrification of FedEx pickup and delivery vehicles; more efficient facilities, fuels, and fleets; and investments in natural carbon capture. FedEx Sustainability Insights will support its work toward this goal by providing insights into further opportunities for network efficiency with data-backed predictive insights and modelling.

FedEx Sustainability Insights is currently available to customers in South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Eswatini, Zambia, Kenya, and Nigeria.

It calculates greenhouse gas emissions (CO2 equivalent) using a methodology that follows the World Resources Institute (WRI) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, conforms to the and Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework, and includes industry standard emission factors, utilities, and transportation specific operational metrics.