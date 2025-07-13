F5 gets platform quantum-ready

Photo courtesy F5 Application.

The app delivery specialist has integrated post-quantum cryptography (PQC) readiness solutions into the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform.

App and API delivery solutions provider F5 has unveiled a new tool to prepare customers for the foundational cybersecurity shift presented by quantum computing.

New comprehensive post-quantum cryptography (PQC) readiness solutions are seamlessly integrated into the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform, equipping organisations with the tools they need to secure applications and APIs while maintaining high performance and scalability.

The quantum era presents a significant cybersecurity inflection point, as the previous limits of classical computing will no longer apply.

A Requirement to Rethink Cybersecurity

Post-quantum cryptography marks a critical transformation in how sensitive data is secured. Unlike typical upgrades or patches, the transition to PQC represents a fundamental architectural shift in cybersecurity, requiring proactive planning and execution. A poorly managed transition can cause outages and disrupt operations, especially across hybrid, multicloud, and legacy systems. Without the right approach, organizations risk costly downtime, slower applications, compliance issues, and frustrated users.

In addition, with widespread traditional cryptographic methods becoming ineffective, malicious actors have already begun employing a “harvest now, decrypt later” attack strategy, capturing encrypted data today to decrypt when quantum capabilities emerge. Sensitive data—including user records, financial information, personal health details, and intellectual property—faces unprecedented vulnerability.

“Post-quantum threats aren’t a distant problem—they’re a forcing function to modernize security now,” said Kunal Anand, Chief Innovation Officer at F5. “Our platform makes PQC adoption practical so enterprises can future-proof their apps, APIs, and trust models without slowing down.”

What Sets F5 Apart

F5 simplifies the shift to quantum-safe protections as the leading vendor providing a fully integrated, scalable platform for both application delivery and security. With comprehensive PQC support for both server-side and client-side encryption—and seamless integration across hybrid, multicloud, and legacy environments—this platform-based approach protects organizations’ apps, APIs, and data while optimizing performance.

By combining classical encryption with PQC, customers benefit from interoperability and phased system upgrades without business disruptions. F5 solutions also offer detailed insights into encrypted traffic, enhancing threat detection even during post-quantum cryptography transitions.

Key benefits of F5’s PQC capabilities include:

Trusted Post-Quantum Encryption: NIST-standardised cryptographic algorithms protect customer data, intellectual property, and operational assets without compromising system performance.

NIST-standardised cryptographic algorithms protect customer data, intellectual property, and operational assets without compromising system performance. End-to-End Security: From client-side encryption to backend systems, F5 provides full-spectrum PQC coverage combining high-availability app delivery with encrypted threat protection, access security, high-performance firewall capabilities, and proactive threat intelligence.

From client-side encryption to backend systems, F5 provides full-spectrum PQC coverage combining high-availability app delivery with encrypted threat protection, access security, high-performance firewall capabilities, and proactive threat intelligence. Operational Continuity: With hybrid and multicloud compatibility, F5 ensures mission-critical apps and APIs remain efficient, secure, and available during every step of the quantum transition.

With hybrid and multicloud compatibility, F5 ensures mission-critical apps and APIs remain efficient, secure, and available during every step of the quantum transition. Unified Visibility Across Environments: Centralized management and assessment tools provide insights into all apps, APIs, and encrypted traffic, covering the entire security ecosystem and promoting additive AI, telemetry, and automation capabilities.

Centralized management and assessment tools provide insights into all apps, APIs, and encrypted traffic, covering the entire security ecosystem and promoting additive AI, telemetry, and automation capabilities. Simplified Compliance: F5 helps businesses meet evolving regulatory standards, ensuring sensitive data remains protected and compliant during the post-quantum transition.



The Path Forward: Accelerating Quantum-Ready Adoption

Moving to post-quantum cryptography is not just a technical necessity—it’s an opportunity to prepare for the future while driving current innovation. F5 provides organizations with a smooth migration path and full proxy capabilities that allow PQC to be implemented, and further evolved, alongside existing encryption technology. Businesses gain the flexibility to adopt hybrid cryptographic models at their own pace, ensuring minimal risk of downtime or operational challenges.

By focusing on the applications and APIs that drive today’s digital businesses, F5 helps customers confidently embrace the transformative opportunities of the quantum era. The company’s tailored support for hybrid cryptographic models enables organizations to maintain streamlined app delivery while preparing for post-quantum protocols and the future of cybersecurity.

Availability

Post-quantum cryptography readiness solutions are now available for the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform.

