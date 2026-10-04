The end of cloud-only

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Rising cloud operational costs and AI requirements are altering enterprise decision-making, writes DEAN WOLSON, GM of the Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo Southern Africa.

For years, “cloud-first” has dominated enterprise technology strategy. But across South Africa, that conversation is beginning to shift.

Today, CIOs are grappling with a more complicated reality: escalating cloud costs, AI-driven infrastructure demands, growing data sovereignty concerns, and the need for greater operational resilience in an increasingly unpredictable environment.

The result is that many organisations are moving beyond simplistic cloud-versus-on-prem debates and adopting a more pragmatic approach to infrastructure strategy.

According to PwC’s 2025 Africa Cloud Business Survey , nearly 98% of African organisations are now adjusting or expanding their cloud architectures, while 86% report medium-to-high cloud maturity, a sharp rise from 61% in 2023. Importantly, the study also found that 45% of organisations say geopolitics and regulation are now directly influencing infrastructure decisions.

This signals a major shift in enterprise thinking, as organisations move away from asking whether to adopt cloud and instead focus on what workloads belong where.

Cloud Adoption Has Matured and So Have the Challenges

Public cloud transformed enterprise IT by enabling businesses to reduce upfront capital expenditure and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

For many South African organisations, especially fast-growing businesses, public cloud remains essential for agility and innovation. But as cloud adoption matures, many enterprises are discovering that flexibility does not always equal affordability.

Across industries globally, organisations are reassessing cloud economics as operational expenditure rises due to data egress charges, unpredictable consumption patterns, AI compute requirements, and underutilised resources. This has contributed to the growing trend of “ cloud repatriation ”, where some workloads are moved back into private or hybrid environments to improve cost control and performance.

At the same time, AI is dramatically changing infrastructure requirements.

Large AI workloads demand high-performance compute, accelerated storage, lower latency, and enormous data processing capabilities. For many businesses, running these workloads entirely in public cloud environments is becoming increasingly expensive and operationally complex.

PwC’s survey found that AI adoption is now one of the leading drivers of cloud investment across Africa, with 88% of organisations planning to increase cloud budgets.

But increasing cloud investment does not necessarily mean organisations want all workloads sitting in public cloud environments indefinitely.

Instead, businesses are becoming far more selective about where infrastructure resides and how it is consumed.

Why Sovereignty Matters More in South Africa

South Africa’s infrastructure realities make this conversation even more nuanced.

Persistent concerns around energy reliability, cybersecurity threats, connectivity resilience, and regulatory compliance are forcing organisations to think carefully about operational continuity and control.

Data sovereignty has become particularly important.

South Africa’s regulatory environment continues to evolve around data protection and localisation requirements, especially in highly regulated sectors such as financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, and government.

The country’s National Data and Cloud Policy increasingly emphasises sovereignty and localisation principles for sensitive data environments, while POPIA obligations continue to shape how enterprises manage cross-border data movement and governance.

For many CIOs, infrastructure decisions are increasingly becoming business resilience decisions, governance decisions, and, increasingly, strategic sovereignty decisions.

This is one reason why purely cloud-only strategies are beginning to lose momentum in parts of the enterprise market.

The Rise of Hybrid-First Infrastructure

As infrastructure priorities evolve, hybrid models are emerging as the default strategy for many South African businesses.

Rather than forcing organisations into a binary choice between public cloud and traditional on-premises environments, hybrid infrastructure allows workloads to operate where they make the most operational and financial sense.

This is where consumption-based infrastructure models such as Lenovo TruScale are gaining traction.

TruScale enables organisations to deploy infrastructure on-premises, at the edge, or within colocation environments while consuming it through a flexible, pay-as-you-use model. This gives businesses greater control over sensitive workloads and data while retaining cloud-like scalability and operational flexibility.

For South African organisations, this approach addresses several growing challenges simultaneously, including avoiding large upfront capital investments, improving cost predictability, supporting AI and high-performance workloads, maintaining data sovereignty, and increasing operational resilience.

It also reflects a broader market reality: most enterprises no longer want infrastructure lock-in, whether that lock-in comes from legacy hardware environments or hyperscale cloud dependence.

Instead, businesses want flexibility.

Which Infrastructure Model Fits Best?

The reality for most South African organisations is that no single infrastructure model is universally “best.” The right approach depends on workload requirements, compliance obligations, operational priorities, and cost considerations.

Public cloud remains highly effective for businesses that require rapid scalability, application agility, and fast deployment cycles, particularly for customer-facing digital services, collaboration tools, and dynamic workloads.

Traditional on-premises infrastructure continues to make sense for organisations managing highly sensitive data, latency-sensitive applications, or predictable long-term workloads where greater control and cost predictability are required.

Meanwhile, hybrid consumption models are increasingly appealing to organisations seeking the flexibility of cloud without sacrificing governance, performance, or infrastructure control. This model allows businesses to modernise infrastructure while aligning spending more closely to actual usage and operational demand.

For many South African enterprises, the future is therefore not public cloud versus on-premises, but rather how to combine both effectively within a more flexible hybrid framework.

South Africa Is Entering a Post-Cloud-First Era

The future of enterprise infrastructure in South Africa is unlikely to be entirely public cloud or entirely on-premises.

Instead, the market is moving toward hybrid, distributed, and consumption-driven environments where businesses can dynamically place workloads according to performance and compliance requirements.

That shift represents a major evolution in enterprise IT strategy. Cloud remains critical. But the era of assuming that every workload belongs in public cloud is beginning to fade.