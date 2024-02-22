Durban FilmMart selects 8 African animations

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Animators from countries as far afield as Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt will participate in masterclasses and one-on-one mentorship of projects in development.

The Durban FilmMart Institute has announced eight animation projects that have been selected for the 15th annual DFM Pitch and Finance Forum at the 2024 edition of the event in July.

The DFM will provide masterclasses and one-on-one mentorship to projects in development as they prepare to pitch in Africa’s leading film finance and co-production market.

“Global demand for African animation content is growing and international investors are looking for authentic African stories capturing authentic African characterisation,” says Magdalene Reddy, Director of the Durban FilmMart Institute. “Creative talent across the continent are looking for a space to be heard and seen. This is the aim of the Animation@DFM programme – create visibility for quality African content on the global stage. This year the programme has selected projects in development from both established and emerging animators from 6 countries. The strength of the programme lies within these creative individuals who will participate in the DFM Animation Pitch and Finance Forum later this year.”

DFMI received more than 100 applications from animators across the continent and the diaspora which made the selection of 8 projects by the independent evaluation panel very competitive, challenging and exciting. All 8 projects will go through a 3-month period of training and development to ensure they are ready to meet investors in Durban.

8 Official projects:

Jay Fly

Produced by Nosipho Maketo van den Bragt and directed by Greg Blyth and Barend Kruger

South Africa

Monster Nanny

Produced by Kaya Kuhn and directed by Tafadzwa Hove

South Africa/ Zimbabwe

Oarona

Producers AJ Pitre and Thandiwe Mlauli and directed by Thandiwe Mlauli

South Africa

R.E.M. (Rapid Eye Motion)

Produced by Ahmad Abdelhameed and directed by Mahmoud Hemeda & Ahmed Thabit

Egypt

The Legend of Hyena Man

Produced by Mathew Valerian, directed by Elshadye Berhanu and Joshua Faber

Tanzania

The Legends of Bulan

Produced by Ferdinand Adimefe and directed by Azubuike Joseph Duru

Nigeria

Uli & Tata’s African Nursery Rhymes

Produced by Sarah Mallia and directed by Chief Nyamweya

Kenya

Unseen

Produced by Annemarie du Plessis and co-writers and producers Devon Delmar & Jason Jacobs

South Africa

Masterclass and Mentorship Programme

The 3-month online masterclass programme will feature script development, visual representation, finance planning, project packaging, pitching and much more while the one-on-one mentorship will allow individual mentors to assist animators with project packaging and pitch preparation.

The Durban FilmMart 2024 is presented by the Durban FilmMart Institute with principal funding from the Durban Film Office and eThekwini Municipality.