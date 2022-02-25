Drones to keep Tel Aviv Marathon safe

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A drone network will supply “eyes in the sky” to secure the event, using a system that allows multiple drones to operate efficiently across the urban route

Airwayz Drones, specialists in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM), will deploy its AI-based Dynamic UTM to manage a network of drones to monitor the 2022 Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon today (25 February). The drone network allows police greater coverage of the area, while intelligent software identifies events requiring police attention, enabling faster responses and more efficient deployment of the workforce.

With an expected 40,000 marathon runners and equivalent crowds, the event is being coordinated and supervised by Ayalon Highways. Drone fleet operators will be running patrols along the route, whilst tethered drones will monitor concentration areas, as well as the start and finish lines. All drones are connected by Airwayz UTM/USSP to be allowed to work freely and safely over the urban environment.

“The Israel National Drone Initiative – a joint venture between the Israel Innovation Authority, Ayalon Highways, and the Israel Commercial Aviation Authority – has been working to demonstrate the viability of multiple drone operators in the same urban airspace,” says Dr Ami Appelbaum, chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority.

Drones will patrol along the marathon course, staying airborne as long as possible to provide maximum support for the police. Individual operators will be responsible for assigned routes of the patrolling drones, while an analytical system will examine images in real-time, flagging behaviour patterns that suggest attention is necessary.

Airwayz flight systems and UTM/USSP platforms feature artificial intelligence functions like advanced mission planning, remote control, and multiple autonomous flight modes for a variety of applications. Airwayz is developing operating systems that will manage the new skies, including multiple drones and air taxis, through technology that enables the scalable operation of Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAVs).