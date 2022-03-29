Audio/Visual
Disney+ sets Africa launch for 18 May, pricing revealed
The streaming channel will launch in seven African markets, and offers subscribers four concurrent streams.
The Walt Disney Company has confirmed launch dates for the 42 countries and 11 new territories set to receive the Disney+ streaming service in May, including 7 markets in Africa.
The streaming service will launch on 18 May 2022 in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, South Africa, St Helena and Tunisia. South African pricing has been announced at R119 per month, or R1,190 for an annual subscription.
The service offers exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star.
Subscribers will have access, among other, to:
- Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau;
- Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, which sees a mild-mannered gift-shop employee becoming plagued with blackouts and memories of another life;
- Academy Award-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.
- Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated Luca, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning Encanto, which tells the tale of an extraordinary family called the Madrigals and Academy Award-winning Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil.
- From National Geographic, both seasons of The World According To Jeff Goldblum, that sees Jeff take viewers on an entertaining, insightful and playful ride. In each episode of these 12-part series, he pulls on the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections and fascinating science and history.
Disney+ offers up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.
The full list of countries in which Disney+ will launch on 18 May is:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Bahrain
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- North Macedonia
- Oman
- Palestine
- Poland
- Qatar
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Vatican City
- Yemen
Disney+ is currently available in the following 18 countries in Europe:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Luxembourg
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
* For more information, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.