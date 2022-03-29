Disney+ sets Africa launch for 18 May, pricing revealed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The streaming channel will launch in seven African markets, and offers subscribers four concurrent streams.

The Walt Disney Company has confirmed launch dates for the 42 countries and 11 new territories set to receive the Disney+ streaming service in May, including 7 markets in Africa.

The streaming service will launch on 18 May 2022 in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, South Africa, St Helena and Tunisia. South African pricing has been announced at R119 per month, or R1,190 for an annual subscription.

The service offers exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star.

Subscribers will have access, among other, to:

Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau;

Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, which sees a mild-mannered gift-shop employee becoming plagued with blackouts and memories of another life;

Academy Award-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated Luca, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning Encanto, which tells the tale of an extraordinary family called the Madrigals and Academy Award-winning Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil.

From National Geographic, both seasons of The World According To Jeff Goldblum, that sees Jeff take viewers on an entertaining, insightful and playful ride. In each episode of these 12-part series, he pulls on the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections and fascinating science and history.

Disney+ offers up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

The full list of countries in which Disney+ will launch on 18 May is:

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Bahrain

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Egypt

Estonia

Greece

Hungary

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Malta

Montenegro

Morocco

North Macedonia

Oman

Palestine

Poland

Qatar

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Vatican City

Yemen

Disney+ is currently available in the following 18 countries in Europe:

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

* For more information, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.