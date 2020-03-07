Coronavirus advice hides malware

The Rand Show 2020 will be home to six dedicated zones, each full of new discoveries, including a feast of culinary adventures, shopping, home improvement and spectacular kids’ activations.

The self-confessed geeks, gamers and pop culture junkies are in for something special, too, as NAG’s Play Zone 2 swoops in to create a haven of gaming, esports and cosplay, all at the Festival of Gaming #connected by Vodacom 4U, exclusively at Rand Show 2020.

Cosplay enthusiasts can look forward to seeing their favourite heroes from Japanese pop culture come to life at the World Cosplay Summit (WCS) South African Championship – an event that will entice the best cosplayers from around the country.

Cosplay has become one of geekdom’s biggest industries, to the tune of about $20 billion internationally every year. The art of cosplay provides the ultimate in escapism for talented and creative people to immerse themselves in the stories and characters they love, by conceiving, making and showing off their own detailed character costumes as homages to the most-loved manga, anime, gaming, comic book and movie heroes and villains.

Established in 2003, the WCS has become the largest cosplay event in the world. Now, for the first time, SA’s best and brightest will be heading to Rand Show 2020 in teams of two, to show off their own skilfully made and intricately detailed costumes, and to deliver performance art pieces in the form of skits in full regalia as their favourite characters.

The South African WCS winner will head to Japan to compete with over 40 countries in the WCS World Championship, where one team will be crowned the ultimate global WCS Champion.

Look forward to appearances from South Africa’s greatest cosplayers, who will be donning elaborate foam, latex, worbla and fabric creations, complete with capes, helmets, wings, wigs, among other cosplay gear.

Just because you aren’t dressing up doesn’t mean you can’t participate. Cosplay is as much about the fans as it is about the teams. In fact, WCS is the ultimate spectator event. All you need to secure your front row seat for the best cosplay show in South Africa is a valid Rand Show 2020 ticket.

Les Allen, WCS Regional Organiser for South Africa says, “It’s so exciting to be bringing WCS to Rand Show 2020. South Africa is the only country in Africa that’s participating thus far, but we hope that this inclusive and inspiring event will bring visitors from all over SA and the continent who want to express themselves through the art of cosplay. The amount of detail that goes into the creation of the costumes here is going to be epic. Some costumes can take 18 months or more to make. They’re real works of art and worth seeing.

“In 2019, team South Africa placed in the top 8 after the Tokyo round and, who knows? Maybe this year’s winners will take it even further. We encourage people of all ages to come along and dress up as their favourite characters. Cosplay is the perfect opportunity to break away from the real world for a bit and let your imagination run wild among a likeminded tribe of cosplayers. Come one, come all and expect some amazing costumes and skits.”

Download the official WCS South African Championship rules and entry form here. Judging will take place over two days, with team videos happening on Saturday, 11 April 2020, plus off-site costuming and prop assessment. All skit performances will take place on Sunday, 12 April 2020.

All completed entry forms must be mailed to wcs@iconcgc.co.za by 11:59PM on Sunday, 5 April 2020 at the latest. Find out more about WCS on the official website: www.worldcosplaysummit.jp

Book your Rand Show 2020 tickets for a whole lot less with special online rates for every member of the family. Save R 60 on a family pass for 2 adults and 2 kids if you book online before 31 March 2020.

Book online and you’ll also be entered to win a brand-new Yamaha Waverunner EX1050 Sport with a trailer, valued at R245 000.00. There are other great prizes at Rand Show 2020, too, including an EasyLife and Blockhouse home makeover to the value of R400 000, PS4 consoles, among other prizes.

Ticket prices are as follows*:

Standard Day Pass:

R 150 at the door.

R 130 online (Price valid only until 31 March 2020. After 31 March, R 150).

Kids Day Pass:

R 80 at the door.

R 70 online (Price valid only until 31 March 2020. After 31 March, R 80).

Kids under 6 enter for free.

Pensioners Day Pass:

R 80 at the door.

R 70 online (Price valid only until 31 March 2020. After 31 March, R 80).

Family Pass:

R 460 at the door.

R 400 online (Price valid only until 31 March 2020. After 31 March, R 460).

Standard Four Day Pass

These tickets are only available online and will remain at the same price for the duration of the show.

Adult Four Day Pass

R 400 online

Kids Four Day Pass

R 300 online

Kids under 6 enter for free.

*Online Early Bird specials only valid until 31 March 2020.

To find out more or book tickets, visit www.randshow.co.za