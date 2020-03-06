Featured
Coronavirus to dent Africa smartphone market by 8%+
The mobile market in Africa grew in the last quarter, but the global COVID-19 outbreak is likely to slow it down dramatically this year, according to new data from the IDC
The Coronavirus has cast a pall over reasonable growth figures for mobile phones in Africa.
The overall African mobile phone market grew 3.8% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2019, according to the latest figures from global technology and consulting services firm International Data Corporation (IDC). This growth was spurred by various end-of-year sales promotions, which were augmented by earlier Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount offerings. Sustained demand for entry-level phones launched throughout 2019 also supported shipment growth. However, this growth is unlikely to be repeated over the following two quarters as the impact of the global COVID-19 outbreak may derail smartphone shipments to African market.
IDC’s latest Worldwide Mobile Tracker shows that smartphone shipments to Africa rose 5.4% YoY in Q4 2019 to total 24.4 million units. This represents quarter-on-quarter growth (QoQ) of 8.8%. By contrast, the feature phone space was down 2.6% YoY and 3.9% QoQ to 34.4 million units. However, with 58.4% share, feature phones continue to account for the majority of the African mobile phone market due to their relative affordability and durability.
Smartphone demand was driven by the launch of various new affordable and feature-rich models. Transsion brands (Tecno, Itel, and Infinix) continued to dominate Africa’s smartphone space in Q4 2019, with 40.6% unit share. Samsung and Huawei followed in second and third place, with respective unit shares of 18.6% and 9.8%. The Transsion brands Tecno and Itel also dominated the feature phone landscape with a combined share of 69.5%. HMD placed third with 10.2% share.
“Transsion’s huge success can be attributed to the fact that its devices are competitively priced and largely purpose-built for African consumers,” says Arnold Ponela, a research analyst at IDC. “The vendor’s continued marketing efforts also enabled it to gain market share from more established brands.”
Mobile phone shipments to South Africa and Nigeria, the continent’s biggest markets, rose 2.0% and 5.2% YoY, respectively, in Q4 2019. Smartphone shipments to South Africa grew 2.2% YoY to total 6.5 million units. “This increase can be attributed to seasonal factors, with Q4 traditionally being the strongest quarter of the year when demand is stirred by Black Friday and the Christmas season,” says Ponela. “Leading smartphone brands such as Samsung, Huawei, and Mobicel have introduced feature-rich entry-level models, while network operators are offering discounted bundles and tariff plans to consumers. Both of these factors are spurring demand in the market.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s smartphone market expanded 5.3% YoY to total 2.9 million units. Tecno, Infinix, Itel, and Samsung continued to dominate the Nigerian market, launching various models and promotions with network operators to attract customers. Similarly, the Egyptian smartphone market grew 6.4% QoQ as vendors offered devices with more competitive prices, larger screens, and improved features. The vendor landscape in Egypt is changing, with Oppo overtaking Samsung, the longtime dominant brand in the country.
In terms of price bands, devices priced below $200 accounted for 83.2% of smartphone shipments to Africa in Q4 2019. The share of smartphones priced below $100 bands increased from 46.8% in Q4 2018 to 51.2% in Q4 2019, while the share of devices priced $100-200 declined.
“Given the challenging macroeconomic conditions and subsequent increase in smartphone uptake in Africa, it’s no surprise that the sub-$100 segment was the clear hero in Q4 2019,” says Ramazan Yavuz, a research manager at IDC. “Transsion’s success in Africa is based on its ability to match key phones from its main rivals, but at more attractive prices. The company has also established a reputation for ensuring widespread distribution of its phones and providing its channel partners with extensive marketing support.”
Looking ahead, IDC expects the overall African market to contract 8.4% YoY in Q1 2020 to total 48.7 million units, with much of this decline stemming from uncertainty caused by the global COVID-19 outbreak. “The closure of factories in China following the COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the supply chain for components used in the production of smartphones,” says Yavuz. “The fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak is compounding existing local and macroeconomic challenges across Africa, and we expect smartphone shipments to the continent to decline 14.9% QoQ in Q1 2020.”
Supercomputing goes show-jumping
You wouldn’t normally expect to see the words ‘show-jumping’ and ‘supercomputing’ in the same sentence, but thanks to a partnership between Mellanox and one of South Africa’s sparkiest show-jumping teams, that has changed.
Mellanox is best known as a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data centre servers and storage systems.
Now meet Mellanox My Hot Chocolate, a beautiful liver chestnut show-jumping champion, and his talented owner and rider, Belinda Duke.
Mellanox says it is in the business of being fast, innovative, agile and forward-thinking, which is why it relates to those same descriptions of Duke and her trusty steed.
Together, Duke and Mellanox My Hot Chocolate have become a force to be contended with on the local show-jumping circuit. Duke also happens to be product manager at Networks Unlimited Africa, which distributes Mellanox’s intelligent interconnect solutions throughout the continent.
“Mellanox and Networks Unlimited Africa have had an excellent working relationship for some years now, and we know them to be ever-innovative and forward-thinking,” she says. “An out-of-the-box brainstorming moment, in which we unpacked some of the similarities between my show-jumping career and my horse, My Hot Chocolate, quickly became a reality thanks to both Mellanox’s ability to embrace new thinking, as well as their innate generosity as a partner.”
Duke will wear Mellanox-branded riding clothing when she and Mellanox My Hot Chocolate participate in events, while her horse will be wearing Mellanox-branded accessories. A special show-jumping obstacle, in the form of a wooden wall jump, has also been created, using Mellanox’s branding and messaging.
Syd Virdi, senior director of EMEA channel sales at Mellanox, says: “In a world of high-tech solutions, Mellanox is ever mindful of its impact on the physical world. Channelling the imaginative firepower of this energetic show-jumping team reminds us once again that IT exists to serve people and the planet. We couldn’t be happier at the birth of this exciting new partnership, which is a visual reminder of our ethos of elegantly ‘jump-starting’ solutions.”
Skills shortage makes intelligent automation essential
By KATE MOLLETT, regional manager for Africa at Veeam
The days of trying to convince the C-suite of the imperative of a comprehensive digitalisation roadmap are well and truly over. There doesn’t appear to be a CEO in the world who doesn’t appreciate the immense value, efficiencies and competitiveness that can be unlocked by fully harnessing the power of the fourth industrial revolution.
Of massive concern, however, is that while almost all CEOs in the world agree that digital advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning will change their industries, most of them aren’t confident that their workforce is futureproofed with the right skills to manage data effectively and unlock the kinds of value through efficiency and insights that they need.
According to the 22nd annual PWC Global CEO Survey, 55% of CEOs are “extremely concerned” about the availability of key skills related to the effective use of data. In fact, in an article published by PwC’s Digital Pulse in January, it stated that “CEOs believe they lack the talent needed to make use of data. This is a significant problem, because the majority also agree that technology such as AI, which relies on robust data, will completely transform the business world in the coming years”.
Turning the lens more closely to home, according to PwC, 33% of South African CEOs said they were “extremely concerned” about the availability of key skills, while 38% – which is markedly higher than the 30% globally – cited cyber threats as an area of concern. Also, again higher than their global counterparts, 38% of South African CEOs – compared to a global average of 28% – highlighted the speed of technological change as a business concern.
This is complicated by the fact that businesses in the digital economy are more reliant on their digital infrastructure than they have been at any point in history. While business, globally, has never been more technologically advanced and employees have never had the array of devices and platforms at their disposal that they do now, many organisations are utterly dependent on their information technology (IT) systems.
Digital considerations such as Cloud Data Management are absolutely fundamental in ensuring data availability, security and compliance in a modern, intelligent business. Cloud Data Management refers to the highly complex management of data across an organisation’s entire cloud and data management provision, bringing together aspects such as backup, replication and disaster recovery.
From our perspective, on the continent and in South Africa, the general IT skills gap does impact business decisions on these crucial digital investments. This has knock-on effects for the enterprise because the inevitable delay directly affects the overall business competitiveness and ability to deliver products and services to market.
There is no doubt that the world generally, and South Africa specifically, needs a concerted effort, from both the public and private sector, to address the skills shortage.
That being said, in the interim, where skills will remain a challenge in the foreseeable future, the C-suite still needs to be able to make effective business decisions. Collecting, managing and backing up data, in an always-on environment where availability is a fundamental pillar of business competitiveness, is no longer a luxury.
In South Africa, where IT skills are few and sought-after, the answer lies in intelligent, automated software that ticks a vast array of boxes previously thought out of reach due to the skills gap.
In other words, CEOs need to know that there is enough automation and intelligence built inherently into their technology providers’ platforms and instead of a resource-hungry environment that requires a large team of experts that are in short supply and expensive, you have the opportunity to drastically reduce the number of experts originally required.
It can also be argued that by seeing the advantages that truly smart digital solutions bring to the table, organisations are able to unlock other business benefits.
There will always be a need for specialist, technical skills and expertise, and it is crucial that the next generation of employees – who were all born into a digital world – are encouraged and incentivised to pursue careers in IT, engineering, analytics and programming.
The impact of intelligent software, such as a fully automated and intelligent Cloud Data Management platform, will be profound in the freeing up of workloads that previously took up a lot of “man hours” in organisations.
This means that IT personnel may well be freed up to take on more strategic roles in an organisation, such as resource planning and investment strategy. Reskilling these employees with management and communication skills may well lead to a workforce with better business acumen.
The skills shortage is a challenge that will be here for the foreseeable future. However, technology has opened the door for businesses to maximise the effectiveness of their resource pool all the while moving ahead with the fourth industrial revolution rather than being left behind.