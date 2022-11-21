Corolla climbs the hybrid hills

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 12th generation Toyota Corolla went hybrid a year ago, and now gets an enhanced petrol-electric powertrain.

Just over a year ago, Toyota added a hybrid variant to the Corolla sedan line-up, helping it catch up to the worldwide move to integrating of electric power into mainstream vehicles.

Launched in 2020, the 12th-generation Corolla sedan line-up draw an addition of a hybrid variant In September 2021, using Toyota’s 4th-generation 1.8 hybrid engine, also used in the Corolla Cross.

The latest iteration is powered by a 5th-generation 1.8-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, offering enhanced performance and efficiency. A new Lithium-Ion battery with enhanced cooling capacity sits at the core of the upgrade.

Toyota says the 5th-gen hybrid engine offers a 14% increase in total system output – up from 90 to 103 kW (+13 kW). Fuel consumption checks in at a cool 3.9 litres per 100.

The engine is paired with Toyota’s self-shifting CVT transmission, helping maximise system efficiency as well as catering to prevailing market trends.

Revised headlamp clusters feature Bi-LED lighting elements with new larger, J-shaped DRL elements. For the first time, the DRL and turn-signal functions are performed by the same lighting diodes – adding a touch of visual flair.

A revised digital instrument cluster on the Xs grade features an enlarged 7-inch Multi-Information Display (MID). Xr variants retain the existing digital instrument cluster.

The interior lighting elements are upgraded to LED type, providing excellent illumination and low energy use. A wireless charger has been added to all models, with additional USB chargers – including Type-C format.

Xs models feature a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with capacitive switchgear for ease of use. Xr models boast a new generation system with voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and built-in navigation functionality.

Oh yes, it does have wheels. Hybrid models ride on 16-inch alloy wheels shod with 205-55-R16 rubber.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is included in on all Corolla models, with semi-autonomous driving aids and increased camera sensor resolution, with a wider-angle lens. The radar sensors have also been enhanced, helping to increase detection range and recognition.

As before, the system consists of Pre-Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Auto High Beam (AHB). It now adds Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Safe Exit Assist (SEA), in the Xr package.

Pricing

The existing two-grade strategy (Xs and Xr) has been retained. Prices are

Corolla 1.8 Xs Hybrid: R 492,700

Corolla 1.8 Xr Hybrid: R 511,600