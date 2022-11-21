Robotic learning software launched in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

CoderZ, a robotic learning software for pupils from six years and older, has been launched in South Africa by Sangari Education.

CoderZ is an online learning environment similar to gaming software that can be accessed from anywhere in the world for programming real and virtual robots. It is used by Amazon for its Future Engineer competition, which attracts hundreds of thousands of students worldwide. Sangari Education plans to implement the Amazon CoderZ Competition in South Africa .

Bez Sangari, MD of Sangari Education says: “The platform enables students to acquire computational thinking, problem solving and creativity skills, together with coding and STEM (Science, technology, Engineering and Maths) learning, all via a flexible and scalable virtual robotic coding solution.”

“CoderZ leverages technology to maximise the four Cs of education: Critical thinking, Collaboration, Creativity and Communication. It is built on these principles to strengthen STEM learning for preparing today’s pupils for tomorrow’s careers. The role of STEM and computer science will be pivotal for students in the future job market.”

Sangari says that STEM and Computer Science education are essential for the future and should be universally available to all students.

“CoderZ as a platform makes it easy for all students to learn and for educators to teach, without prior coding experience, using robots to bring the subject matter to life and state-of-the-art training solutions for Industry 4.0. By augmenting skills training, introducing new areas of study specific to Industry 4.0 and integrating these into comprehensive programmes, children of six years upwards to high school can be introduced to advanced industry 4.0 training.”

He says the installation of CoderZ is simple. No expensive equipment is needed and learning is self-paced. Tools, guides and progress tracking are provided for teachers and parents.

CoderZ tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bi8bawz93vc