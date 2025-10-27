Chery, UNICEF, target children’s education

Chery Group driving change by supporting UNICEF’s global education programmes. Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

A new US$6m commitment will see education programmes expanded in China, Mexico, South Africa, Türkiye, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Chery Group and UNICEF have, launched a new three-year collaboration aimed at transforming the lives of vulnerable children worldwide, by enabling them to access quality education.

Building on an initial contribution of US$6-million for 2023-2025, Chery Group has pledged an additional US$6-million over the next three years to further support UNICEF’s education programs, both globally and with dedicated support to China, Mexico, South Africa, Türkiye, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

UNICEF estimates that hundreds of millions of children worldwide still lack access to quality education. Over 600-million are unable to attain minimum proficiency levels in reading and mathematics, even though two thirds of them are in school.

For those out of school, foundational literacy and numeracy remain out of reach. Educational inequality continues to hinder global progress, with children affected by poverty, conflict, disasters, disabilities, or living in remote and marginalised communities most at risk of being left behind.

Since the partnership was first established in 2023, Chery Group has provided vital support to UNICEF’s global education programmes. Chery contributed to UNICEF reaching nearly 40-million children and adolescents with access to quality education, including 17-million in emergencies.

Building on this significant impact and in response to the ongoing global learning crisis, both parties have pledged to extend their partnership through to 2028, deepening their shared commitment to empowering the next generation.

Yin Tongyue, chairman of Chery Group, said at the renewal ceremony in Wuhu, China, last week: “Chery Group has consistently placed corporate social responsibility at the core of its development. We are not just an automobile manufacturer – we are committed contributors to global sustainable development. The achievements of our collaboration over the past two years have strengthened our belief in advancing global education with UNICEF. By renewing this vital partnership, Chery Group will continue to mobilise global resources, collaborate with partners from all sectors, and contribute efforts to promote social progress and help build a more inclusive future.”

Dr Myo-Zin Nyunt, deputy regional director of UNICEF’s East Asia and Pacific regional office, said: “Chery’s commitment to innovation, social responsibility, and global impact is truly inspiring. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and creating even greater opportunities for children everywhere.”

UNICEF has made remarkable progress during the first two years of the partnership, delivering quality education to tens of millions of out-of-school children, including children with disabilities, displaced children, and those affected by emergencies. With Chery Group’s renewed commitment, this transformative work will continue in China, Mexico, South Africa, and Türkiye, and expand to Viet Nam and Indonesia.

These programmes focus on fostering inclusive, healthy, and safe learning environments, ensuring that more children and adolescents gain access to equitable and quality educational opportunities.