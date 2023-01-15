How ChatGTP can build your website

Kyle Prinsloo, Knysna-based freelance developer

South African developer Kyle Prinsloo demonstrates how he roped in a range of artificial intelligence tools to build a website without coding, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK..

Can you build a website using only artificial intelligence (AI) tools? In other words, can a bot build your site for you? According to Knysna-based freelance developer Kyle Prinsloo, the answer is yes, but it takes several bots. Or, at least, several AI tools.

In a YouTube video posted last Thursday, and with more than 7,000 views by Friday lunchtime, he promises that viewers can: Learn how to use ChatGPT with AI Art to build websites with NoCode.

“In this video, I’m going to show you how to create websites from start to finish, without using code,” he writes. “We’ll start with generating AI images from MidJourney, then edit it with DALL-E, then generate content with ChatGPT, then use Editor X to build the website.”

The significance of Prinsloo’s explainer video is that he is among the first developers to show how ChatGPT, primarily a content-generating chatbot, can be combined with other AI tools to handle the entire process of a complex development and content task.

The tools he uses are:

* Editor X, which claims to be “the new standard in website design” and promises users will “experience a seamless design process from concept to production with responsive CSS powered by smooth drag & drop”.

MidJourney, “an independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species”. The astonishing images it has generated can be viewed in its Community Showcase.

DALL-E, “a new AI system that can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language”, from the makers of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT, the one that caused all the trouble. It uses “a language model trained to produce text” and is “optimised for dialogue by using Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF) – a method that uses human demonstrations to guide the model toward desired behavior”.

Naturally, academic institutions are already banning the use of ChatGPT. Here at Gadget Magazine, we are roping it in, along with other AI content generators, to demonstrate the possibilities and limitations of bot content creation. Look out for the writings of Aggie Z Gatemand.