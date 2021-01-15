CES 2021: GoPro unlocks advanced features

With the launch of the flagship GoPro Hero 9 last year, the company fully integrated its plan of having older generation models fulfil its mid-range and entry-level offerings, to better compete with lower-priced rivals — with their Hero 7 and Hero 8 being the entry and mid-range offerings.

Now with a full line-up of action cameras, including a 360° action camera, GoPro has released an update that brings new features to their entire line-up. The GoPro Labs special firmware program has released the update that unlocks new and experimental features for advanced users, supporting the Hero 9 Black, Hero 8 Black, Hero 7 Black and GoPro Max.

The features in the firmware update include:

Camera Motion Triggers: Leverages the camera’s accelerometer and/or gyroscope to start/stop capture only when the camera is in motion, preserving storage and battery.

Leverages the camera’s accelerometer and/or gyroscope to start/stop capture only when the camera is in motion, preserving storage and battery. USB Power Triggers: Equips GoPro to start/stop capture when USB power is detected, enabling USB-triggered functions like serving as a dashcam.

Equips GoPro to start/stop capture when USB power is detected, enabling USB-triggered functions like serving as a dashcam. Motion Detection Enhancements: Motion detection is now supported in all video modes, including 360° motion detection on the MAX, with improvements to the sensitivity range.

Motion detection is now supported in all video modes, including 360° motion detection on the MAX, with improvements to the sensitivity range. Simplified Live Streaming QR Code: Program the GoPro to begin live streaming within seconds of being connected to a designated Wi-Fi network.

Program the GoPro to begin live streaming within seconds of being connected to a designated Wi-Fi network. Single-Setting/One-Button Mode: A one-button mode where the user can only start/stop capture, making it more difficult to accidentally change camera modes. Allows for simplified use for existing and new users.

A one-button mode where the user can only start/stop capture, making it more difficult to accidentally change camera modes. Allows for simplified use for existing and new users. New Exposure Modes: Set timed exposure lock and minimum shutter speed settings.

Set timed exposure lock and minimum shutter speed settings. New QR Code Controls: QR code controls supported in 5K and HindSight capture for Hero 9 Black.

These features are an extension of already released functionality including QR-code-controlled options such as motion detection, wake-up timers, saving preferred settings and, camera personalisation — features which became a reality in the Hero 9 Black at its launch.

GoPro Labs firmware is available to download for at GoPro.com/Labs. GoPro Labs firmware includes the current public firmware capabilities appropriate for each model, and the experimental features listed above.

Additionally, to encourage users to download and use features GoPro labs release, GoPro Awards is hosting a challenge to award the best GoPro Labs content. Users are asked to submit their best shots to the Anything Awesome Challenge at GoPro.com/Awards and select “GoPro Labs” from the dropdown menu for the opportunity to receive cash rewards or be featured on GoPro’s social channels.