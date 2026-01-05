CES 2026: Trains find a place in travel tech

Photo courtesy Israel Railways.

At CES in Las Vegas this week, Israel Railways demonstrated how AI is used in day-to-day rail operations, particularly in safety systems.

CES has a habit of framing mobility as spectacle. Flying vehicles, concept cars and autonomous everything dominate the conversation each year. At CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week, Israel Railways took a different approach by focusing on how rail technology is evolving through electrification, data and applied artificial intelligence.

This marked the national rail operator’s first appearance at CES, and the emphasis stayed firmly on systems already being deployed rather than concepts waiting for regulation or infrastructure to catch up. Israel Railways is in the middle of a nationwide electrification programme, with electric trains operating across expanding sections of the network. The shift supports lower emissions, higher speeds and improved service consistency, all of which matter more to travellers than futuristic renderings.

Technology featured as an enabler rather than a headline act. Israel Railways demonstrated how AI is used in day-to-day rail operations, particularly in safety systems that monitor tracks in real time. Obstacle detection platforms, developed with partners such as Rail Vision, use computer vision to identify hazards ahead of trains and alert operators early. The practical value lies in risk reduction and operational awareness rather than automation for its own sake.

This approach fits well with how railways function at scale. Passenger rail depends on predictability, safety and uptime, and incremental improvements carry wide impact. AI-driven monitoring and predictive maintenance tools align with that reality, supporting human decision-making instead of replacing it.

Israel Railways also outlined how its network is being shaped around connected travel. Digital ticketing systems, passenger-facing apps and transport hubs designed to link rail with other modes of mobility form part of its planning. The goal centres on reducing friction across the journey, from ticket purchase to arrival, using tools already familiar to smartphone users.

Long-term expansion plans add further context. The operator aims to double track mileage by 2040, introduce additional high-speed routes and deepen integration with urban infrastructure. These developments reflect a view of rail as a backbone for smart cities rather than a standalone transport option.

CES 2026 showcased plenty of experimental mobility ideas. Israel Railways offered a reminder that travel technology also progresses through steady engineering, software integration and infrastructure upgrades. For passengers, the impact will be felt in smoother journeys, clearer information and transport systems that feel increasingly aligned with how people already use technology.