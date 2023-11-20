Business Tech
Most innovative new products for CES 2024 named
More than 500 Innovation Awards honorees were arrowed down to 36 winners across 29 categories – with AI featuring on its own for the first time.
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has named 36 products as the year’s ‘Best of Innovation’ for the CES Innovation Awards.
The CES 2024 Innovation Awards honorees included more than 500 products, honouring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology across 29 categories. These were narrowed down to 36 overall winners. More than 3,000 submissions were received: a record high and a 40% increase over CES 2023.
Each year, an independent panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers and engineers, reviews and rates submissions based on innovation, functionality, aesthetic, and design. Those rated the highest across all categories receive the Best of Innovation designation.
For the CES 2024 program, the top two categories by number of submissions were ‘Digital health’ and ‘Sustainability, eco-design & smart energy.’ This trend underscores the rapid pace of innovation in sectors that promise to solve big global challenges and improve human lives – a major theme at the show as CTA partners with the UN Trust Fund for Human Security and World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) to advance human security.
For the first time, the Best of Innovation list for CES 2024 includes a product from the ‘Human Security’ category, introduced at CES 2023. The Awards also feature a new category: artificial intelligence (AI). The AI category received 7% of all applications, underscoring that innovators are increasingly recognising the transformative potential of AI in shaping the future of technology. AI will also be pervasive throughout the CES 2024 show floor and conference programming.
The full Best of Innovation list and all 522 Innovation Award honorees will be announced during CES 2024, where many of the products will appear in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES, located in the Venetian Expo.
The Best of Innovation honorees for 2024 include:
AirFarm
Company: Midbar Co., Ltd.
Product Category: Human Security for All
AirJet Mini – Solid-State Active Cooling Chip for Electronic Devices
Company: Frore Systems
Product Category: Embedded Technologies
AVEIR Dual chamber (DR) Leadless Pacemaker System
Company: Abbott
Product Category: Digital Health
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Company: Bose
Product Category: Headphones & Personal Audio
FINTIN V1 : The Most Accessible Qwerty-Communicator
Company: ONECOM.CO.,LTD.
Product Category: Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps
Gun Detection System
Company: Bosch
Product Category: Artificial Intelligence
Hestia
Company: VAONIS
Product Category: Digital Imaging/Photography
Honda Motocompacto
Company: Honda
Product Category: Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility
HP Spectre Fold
Company: HP Inc.
Product Category: Computer Hardware & Components
IINK – 4D Food Printing System for Future Food
Company: Top Table Inc.
Product Category: Food & AgTech
Interactive Transparent Window
Company: AUO Corporation
Product Category: In-Vehicle Entertainment
ITX181225
Company: I-TEN SA
Product Category: Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy
JBL Authentics 500
Company: Harman International Corp
Product Category: Headphones & Personal Audio
Mand.ro Mark 7D
Company: Mand.ro Co. Ltd.
Product Category: Accessibility & Aging Tech
MEMS Hybrid Micromotor for Electronics
Company: SILMACH
Product Category: Embedded Technologies
Motionsleep
Company: 10minds co. ltd.
Product Category: Smart Home
NAD M66
Company: NAD Electronics
Product Category: Audio/Video Components & Accessories
Phantom
Company: Afference
Product Category: XR Technologies & Accessories
RoWok by SJW Robotics
Company: SJW Robotics (Appetronix)
Product Category: Robotics
Seller Canvas
Company: STUDIO LAB
Product Category: Artificial Intelligence
Sevvy Smart Cooker
Company: Sevvy B.V.
Product Category: Home Appliances
Silk Charge&Go IX
Company: WS Audiology
Product Category: Wearable Technologies
SQPV Glass
Company: inQs Co., Ltd.
Product Category: Smart Cities
Trip.PASS-Mobile passport platform
Company: Lordsystem
Product Category: Financial Technologies
Venu 3
Company: Garmin
Product Category: Sports & Fitness
WILLCOOK
Company: WILLTEX.CO.,LTD.
Product Category: Home Appliances
zkVoting: Blockchain-based voting at the Poll Station
Company: Zkrypto Inc.
Product Category: Cybersecurity & Personal Privacy