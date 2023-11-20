Most innovative new products for CES 2024 named

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

More than 500 Innovation Awards honorees were arrowed down to 36 winners across 29 categories – with AI featuring on its own for the first time.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has named 36 products as the year’s ‘Best of Innovation’ for the CES Innovation Awards.

The CES 2024 Innovation Awards honorees included more than 500 products, honouring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology across 29 categories. These were narrowed down to 36 overall winners. More than 3,000 submissions were received: a record high and a 40% increase over CES 2023.

Each year, an independent panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers and engineers, reviews and rates submissions based on innovation, functionality, aesthetic, and design. Those rated the highest across all categories receive the Best of Innovation designation.

For the CES 2024 program, the top two categories by number of submissions were ‘Digital health’ and ‘Sustainability, eco-design & smart energy.’ This trend underscores the rapid pace of innovation in sectors that promise to solve big global challenges and improve human lives – a major theme at the show as CTA partners with the UN Trust Fund for Human Security and World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) to advance human security.

For the first time, the Best of Innovation list for CES 2024 includes a product from the ‘Human Security’ category, introduced at CES 2023. The Awards also feature a new category: artificial intelligence (AI). The AI category received 7% of all applications, underscoring that innovators are increasingly recognising the transformative potential of AI in shaping the future of technology. AI will also be pervasive throughout the CES 2024 show floor and conference programming.



The full Best of Innovation list and all 522 Innovation Award honorees will be announced during CES 2024, where many of the products will appear in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES, located in the Venetian Expo.

The Best of Innovation honorees for 2024 include:

AirFarm

Company: Midbar Co., Ltd.

Product Category: Human Security for All

AirJet Mini – Solid-State Active Cooling Chip for Electronic Devices

Company: Frore Systems

Product Category: Embedded Technologies

AVEIR Dual chamber (DR) Leadless Pacemaker System

Company: Abbott

Product Category: Digital Health



Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Company: Bose

Product Category: Headphones & Personal Audio

FINTIN V1 : The Most Accessible Qwerty-Communicator

Company: ONECOM.CO.,LTD.

Product Category: Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps

Gun Detection System

Company: Bosch

Product Category: Artificial Intelligence

Hestia

Company: VAONIS

Product Category: Digital Imaging/Photography

Honda Motocompacto

Company: Honda

Product Category: Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility

HP Spectre Fold

Company: HP Inc.

Product Category: Computer Hardware & Components

IINK – 4D Food Printing System for Future Food

Company: Top Table Inc.

Product Category: Food & AgTech

Interactive Transparent Window

Company: AUO Corporation

Product Category: In-Vehicle Entertainment

ITX181225

Company: I-TEN SA

Product Category: Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy

JBL Authentics 500

Company: Harman International Corp

Product Category: Headphones & Personal Audio

Mand.ro Mark 7D

Company: Mand.ro Co. Ltd.

Product Category: Accessibility & Aging Tech

MEMS Hybrid Micromotor for Electronics

Company: SILMACH

Product Category: Embedded Technologies

Motionsleep

Company: 10minds co. ltd.

Product Category: Smart Home

NAD M66

Company: NAD Electronics

Product Category: Audio/Video Components & Accessories

Phantom

Company: Afference

Product Category: XR Technologies & Accessories

RoWok by SJW Robotics

Company: SJW Robotics (Appetronix)

Product Category: Robotics

Seller Canvas

Company: STUDIO LAB

Product Category: Artificial Intelligence

Sevvy Smart Cooker

Company: Sevvy B.V.

Product Category: Home Appliances

Silk Charge&Go IX

Company: WS Audiology

Product Category: Wearable Technologies

SQPV Glass

Company: inQs Co., Ltd.

Product Category: Smart Cities

Trip.PASS-Mobile passport platform

Company: Lordsystem

Product Category: Financial Technologies

Venu 3

Company: Garmin

Product Category: Sports & Fitness

WILLCOOK

Company: WILLTEX.CO.,LTD.

Product Category: Home Appliances

zkVoting: Blockchain-based voting at the Poll Station

Company: Zkrypto Inc.

Product Category: Cybersecurity & Personal Privacy