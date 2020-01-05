Featured
CES: LG first to meet 8K standard
Tomorrow at CES in las Vegas, LG will debut its new Real 8K TVs, with the name reflecting the devices’ compliance with a new standard from the Consumer Technology Association
During CES in Las Vegas this week, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil the first TVs in the world to exceed the strict requirements established by the Consumer Technology Association to define the new generation of 8K Ultra HD products and services. Devices meeting the standard will deliver four times more detail than 4K TVs and 16 times more than HDTVs.
The official industry 8K Ultra HD designation and logo were developed by the CTA to set a clear definition for retailers and consumers to help better identify products that meet key 8K Ultra HD requirements. LG’s Real 8K TVs, which will make their debut at CES 2020, are the first to exceed CTA’s specific requirements including those related to resolution, digital inputs, high dynamic range, upscaling, bit depth and measurement methodology.
The CTA based its 8K definition on the threshold specified by the International Committee for Display Metrology.* The measurement guidelines based on contrast modulation (CM) state that resolution must meet a 50% minimum CM threshold along with at least 33 million active pixels in order to qualify as 8K UHD. Other industry standard-setting bodies such as the International Organization for Standardization also use Contrast Modulation as the industry benchmark.
Starting in January 2020, every LG 8K TV will display CTA’s 8K UHD logo. New 2020 models build on LG’s leadership position as the only manufacturer offering Real 8K TVs in two categories – OLED (LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K) and LCD (LG 8K NanoCell TV) – all delivering CM values in the 90% range, while some other models in the industry remain in the low double digits.
Third-party testing by the global product testing and certification organization Intertek verified that the 75-inch LG NanoCell 8K TV far surpasses the CM measurement requirement set by ICDM, with the unit returning an impressive 90% CM horizontally and 91% CM vertically. Another leading international testing firm, VDE (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker) reported nearly identical CM results.
For more information on LG at CES, visit https://ces2020.lgusnewsroom.com/.
* Among other things, to earn the CTA 8K Ultra HD logo, a display must meet a minimum of 50% contrast modulation using a 1×1 grill pattern measured in accordance with the established guidelines for measurement of visible resolution specified in version 1.03c, section 7.8, of the International Display Measurement Standard by the International Committee for Display Metrology.
CES: VR reinvents massage
Visitors to CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week will be able to discover how VR technology is changing the concept of what a total massage can be. OHCO, developers of full-body shiatsu massage chairs, in collaboration with Esqapes, the first-ever virtual reality (VR) massage centre in the USA, will showcase the technology at booth # 21066 in South Hall 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 7 to 9 January 2020.
The concept is not entirely new, though, and is already well-established in South Africa. Sheer Bliss, a corporate and mobile massage company that conducts sessions at clients’ offices, introduced MEED massage with Virtual Reality back in June 2018. Qualified therapists arrive at the office with VR headsets, set to a beautiful vacation scene. Once the headset is fitted, the client is given both a visual and audio effect, so that they feel as though they are no longer in the office. The therapists perform a “6 Minute Moment Massage’ while the client can look around and take in the virtual landscape (keep an eye on Gadget for a review of the service).
In the United States, the Esqapes wellness centres use an Oculus VR headset and OHCO M.8 massage chair, paired to provide more than ten different environments accompanied by sensory components like sound, heat and scents, promising a total immersive relaxation. Each of these components are triggered by the VR software to complement an exotic locale. For example, users feel warmth near their toes and smell clove and cinnamon as they lounge by the fireplace in the “Snowbank Cabin” environment.
“At Esqapes, our goal is to use beautiful, exotic, VR environments to transport people to another place, as they enjoy their full body massage in the luxurious M.8 massage chair,” says Micah Jackson, founder and CEO, Esqapes. “We conducted extensive research and chose the M.8 because it’s the epitome of high-quality, and we are excited to work with OHCO at CES to showcase how VR technology and massage therapy can be paired together for the benefit of relaxation and overall wellness.”
The M.8 enhances each session at Esqapes by delivering an unrivaled and unequalled singular, transcendent massage experience that is honed to perfection and refined to feel human. Designed by Ken Okuyama, the creative genius behind the Ferrari Enzo and Maserati Birdcage, the M.8 massage chair integrates visual refinement, groundbreaking capabilities and is the only chair on the market that incorporates rear-swinging doors to deliver a new level of convenience and accessibility in massage chairs.
“From the inception to the finished product, the OHCO M.8 massage chairs were meticulously designed with the intent to set a new standard of what a luxury massage chair should be,” says Cliff Levin, founder and CEO, OHCO. “Together with Esqapes, we are proud to be at the intersection where emerging technology and timeless traditions meet in order to help spearhead the future of health and wellness.”
CES: Touch gets a new feeling
At CES in Las Vegas this week, Multi-touch haptic technology developers Tanvas will showcase the latest advancements in surface haptic technology, demonstrating programmable textures and haptic effects for touchscreens, trackpads and physical surfaces.
TanvasTouch surface haptics are used for software, crisp edges, switches and rich textures ranging, from smooth to gritty, which can be felt with the swipe of one’s fingers.
“We’re thrilled to accelerate our surface haptic developments for the automotive industry as well as demonstrate new form factors that are applicable for a variety of applications,” says Phill LoPresti, CEO of Tanvas. “TanvasTouch is one of those technologies that must be experienced in person in order to appreciate how much it will transform the way we interact with the digital world. We are proud to showcase this game-changing technology in the Microchip Technology booth at CES 2020, alongside a broad range of human interface demos.”
Since 2006, Tanvas has been developing a new branch of haptics that surpass the capabilities of traditional vibrotactile and electromechanical solutions. TanvasTouch is a fully integrated solution characterized by a solid-state actuator and a single controller. Textures and haptic effects can be harmonized across size, shape and surface, including large and curved displays. This makes TanvasTouch a versatile solution for automotive, consumer electronics, digital signage, home automation, medical, industrial and gaming applications.
Tanvas will be showcasing new developments and announcing strategic partnerships at CES and ShowStoppers, January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Attendees can experience TanvasTouch in the Microchip booth located in South Hall #26066.