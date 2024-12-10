Product of the Day
C-Connect serves up non-expiry bundles
The virtual mobile network operator uses Cell-C’s network infrastructure to provide prepaid services.
C-Connect has introduced new voice and data bundles for South African consumers, including non-expiry bundles. The virtual mobile network operator is a prepaid brand that uses Cell-C’s network infrastructure.
It includes a rewards system that earns users 10% back on topping up prepaid airtime or data, in the form of an in-app currency called Cha-Chings.
Cha-Chings are exchanged for a variety of lifestyle products and services, including prepaid electricity/water, extra airtime or data, tickets for events, and gaming vouchers.
C-Connect offers hybrid and SIM-only plans through strategic partners. The hybrid contracts combine prepaid flexibility – users can top up airtime or data as needed – with postpaid features like a fixed monthly fee which covers services like minutes, SMS, or a set amount of data.
The latest C-Connect bundles include:
- From 10 minutes of voice with no expiry for R5 to 250 minutes with no expiry for R125.
- 500 minutes of voice for R199, or 1,000 minutes of voice for R229, both with 30-day expiry.
- From 25MB of data with no expiry for R1.50 to 1GB with no expiry for R60.
- 5GB for R249, 6GB for R299, or 10GB for R299, all with 30-day expiry.
- Social media and WhatsApp bundles from 50MB to 1GB for R35 with 30-day expiry.
All airtime and bundle purchases of R10 or more, deliver 10% back in Cha-Chings.
“We have seen enormous interest in our offering from consumers looking for a straightforward and simple way to access a world of prepaid services with added benefits, says Richard Anderson, chief operating officer of C-Connect. “People love getting meaningful rewards for buying their essential voice and data.
“We are now excited to offer a selection of great new bundles with even more value for our customers. You can get more out of your spending with our non-expiry bundles. With no rush to use your data and airtime, you can browse when you want, how you want. Our 30-day bundles, meanwhile, fit your budget without compromising on value.”
Subscribe and top up
New subscribers can sign up on the C-Connect app or website to get a SIM delivered to their door or selected pickup point or collect one from an authorised distribution partner. Complete the RICA process online without needing to visit a store. Activating the Pocket to receive and spend Cha-Chings requires one to register on the website, download the C-Connect app, or dialling *105#.
One can top up with Airtime or Data using the C-Connect app, online at C-Connect.co.za, by dialling USSD (*105#) or buying a voucher at a partner store, including Kazang stores or Pick n Pay. One recharges with Ringas or Blu Voucher, a universal, single use, prepaid airtime voucher that allows subscribers to top-up their number. Data on the C-Connect app and USSD airtime is zero-rated.
* Visit the C-Connect website here.