C-Connect serves up non-expiry bundles 

C-Connect has introduced new voice and data bundles for South African consumers, including non-expiry bundles. The virtual mobile network operator is a prepaid brand that uses Cell-C’s network infrastructure.

It includes a rewards system that earns users 10% back on topping up prepaid airtime or data, in the form of an in-app currency called Cha-Chings.

Cha-Chings are exchanged for a variety of lifestyle products and services, including prepaid electricity/water, extra airtime or data, tickets for events, and gaming vouchers.

C-Connect offers hybrid and SIM-only plans through strategic partners. The hybrid contracts combine prepaid flexibility – users can top up airtime or data as needed – with postpaid features like a fixed monthly fee which covers services like minutes, SMS, or a set amount of data.

The latest C-Connect bundles include:

From 10 minutes of voice with no expiry for R5 to 250 minutes with no expiry for R125.

500 minutes of voice for R199, or 1,000 minutes of voice for R229, both with 30-day expiry.

From 25MB of data with no expiry for R1.50 to 1GB with no expiry for R60.

5GB for R249, 6GB for R299, or 10GB for R299, all with 30-day expiry.

Social media and WhatsApp bundles from 50MB to 1GB for R35 with 30-day expiry.

All airtime and bundle purchases of R10 or more, deliver 10% back in Cha-Chings.

“We have seen enormous interest in our offering from consumers looking for a straightforward and simple way to access a world of prepaid services with added benefits, says Richard Anderson, chief operating officer of C-Connect. “People love getting meaningful rewards for buying their essential voice and data.

“We are now excited to offer a selection of great new bundles with even more value for our customers. You can get more out of your spending with our non-expiry bundles. With no rush to use your data and airtime, you can browse when you want, how you want. Our 30-day bundles, meanwhile, fit your budget without compromising on value.”

Subscribe and top up

New subscribers can sign up on the C-Connect app or website to get a SIM delivered to their door or selected pickup point or collect one from an authorised distribution partner. Complete the RICA process online without needing to visit a store. Activating the Pocket to receive and spend Cha-Chings requires one to register on the website, download the C-Connect app, or dialling *105#.

One can top up with Airtime or Data using the C-Connect app, online at C-Connect.co.za, by dialling USSD (*105#) or buying a voucher at a partner store, including Kazang stores or Pick n Pay. One recharges with Ringas or Blu Voucher, a universal, single use, prepaid airtime voucher that allows subscribers to top-up their number. Data on the C-Connect app and USSD airtime is zero-rated.