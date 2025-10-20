African outsourcing grows to meet travel rise

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Africa-based CCI expands into Europe through its acquisition of AviaContact, adding new travel support operations in Bulgaria and Ukraine.

A rebound in global travel and growing demand for multilingual customer support have sparked a significant move for an Africa-based business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer experience provider. CCI has acquired AviaContact, a European specialist in travel and leisure customer engagement.

The deal marks CCI’s first operational base in Europe, adding delivery centres in Bulgaria and Ukraine and expanding its multilingual capabilities across seven languages. By combining CCI’s global expertise with AviaContact’s regional insight, the acquisition strengthens support for leading travel brands and creates new job opportunities across both Africa and Europe.

The travel and leisure sector is projected to exceed $11-trillion by 2030, driven by the resurgence of global tourism and growing demand for seamless, personalised service. This growth is increasing the need for outsourcing partners capable of delivering culturally fluent, 24/7 support across global markets. The Travel BPO market is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 14% through 2028.

AviaContact’s team brings experience in customer engagement for the travel industry and is certified in global distribution systems (GDS) for bookings and reservations across flights, hotels, and car rentals. The company’s multilingual expertise in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Ukrainian, German, and Portuguese enhances CCI’s ability to deliver advanced, technology-enabled support to travel brands worldwide.

There will be no changes to AviaContact’s management structure, and its leadership team, including founder Victoria Dubrovska, will continue to oversee operations under CCI.

“Our expansion into Europe is a direct response to the evolving needs of our clients,” says CCI CEO Martin Roe. “As they scale and diversify across markets, we’re committed to growing with them, offering the multilingual capabilities, regional presence, and operational agility required to deliver seamless customer experiences globally.

“With that, we’re also proud to be creating new job opportunities not only across Africa, where our roots run deep, but now also in Europe as we continue building a globally inclusive and high-performing workforce.”

Victoria Dubrovska, Aviacontact founder, says: “This is not only a strategic step for the company but also a way to give my team, the people who built AviaContact – access to international career opportunities and global experience.

“I am truly excited to join such a strong African team at CCI and to contribute to the future of this continent, which I believe holds enormous potential. At the same time, our clients will benefit from expanded multilingual capabilities, stronger global coverage, and access to advanced technology solutions that enable faster, more personalised customer experiences, all while we preserve the boutique-level service and flexibility they value us for.”

The acquisition marks CCI’s 17th global delivery site, strengthening its operational network and regional presence. As the travel and tourism sector continues to expand, the company’s broader platform aims to meet growing demand for consistent, multilingual customer support.