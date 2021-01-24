Cat S42 to add antimicrobial protection

Every external surface of the Cat S42 has been enhanced with advanced antimicrobial product protection, making it the first anti-bacterial phone.

Every exterior component of the product has been treated with Biomaster antimicrobial technology and tested to ISO 22196. Based on the inclusion of silver ions during manufacturing, the process creates a permanent level of product protection, inhibiting the growth of microbes on the phone surface and therefore reducing microbial levels on the surface.

Research shows that phones are home to thousands of germs, with one University of Michigan study finding more than 17,000 bacteria on handsets. People interact with mobile devices around 47 times a day, on average, according to research from Deloitte. Furthermore, researchers at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, have found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, can survive for up to 28 days on common surfaces.

Mobile phones are handled and pressed to our faces, meaning that any bacteria or other microorganisms can easily transfer back and forth between the hard surfaces of your phone and your skin.

The Biomaster active antimicrobial agent claims to inhibit bacteria cells from replicating. In testing, a reduction of over 80% within 15 minutes was shown – and 99.9% within 24 hours. Combined with the existing Cat phone rugged credentials that ensure the device can be thoroughly and regularly washed with soap and water, sanitisers, and bleach, the Cat S42 is claimed to represent the next generation of hygienic product protection in smartphone design.

The Biomaster-treated Cat S42 will be available from early 2021, with the treatment coming to other devices in the Cat phones range later in the year.

The Cat S42 features Mil Spec 810H and IP68 and IP69 ratings, and surpasses their rigourous and repeated drop testing from 1.8m onto steel, including multiple drops onto every side and corner. It’s fully water resistant, tested to be submerged in water at depths up to 1.5m for 35 minutes. It is also put through vibration and tumble tests, salt mist conditions, and it’s built to operate in high and low extremes of temperature.

The Bullitt Group, the manufacturer of Cat phones, recently won the Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year category at the Mobile Industry 2020 Awards.

Click below to read on about the key specs of the S42