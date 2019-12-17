Featured
Card providers wage war against cash – and risk
Visa’s biggest competition isn’t other card providers. Its head of risk tells BRYAN TURNER how cash is holding South Africans back.
In the race to get the unbanked using digital financial services, it’s not just about using a card instead of cash.
“Our biggest competitor is not the other payment schemes – it’s cash,” says Bevan Smith, head of risk at Visa. “It’s about how we solve for those use cases where cash is currently being utilised. It’s not great to be coming up with smart technology or other fancy tech when, actually, the unbanked is certainly a large portion of the population. We don’t have smartphones right so why would we want to solve that use case’s domain?”
It’s not just about the banks that partner with Visa, but also about changing behaviour on a larger scale.
Smith says: “From a government perspective, one of our big clients is the social grants, SASSA. We have about 8 million cards in circulation through SASSA and we’ve digitised that payment flow. Now, there are 8-million people who get money into an account. We had to ask ourselves: what is the use case because, does it change the behaviour? It doesn’t help someone who’s having a social grant paid into a bank account and then immediately drawing all of the cash.”
It also extends beyond just having money in an account. It’s about who can accept these payments once they’ve gone digital.
“Having payments accepted on the merchant side is vital to ensure cash isn’t needed,” says Smith. “We’ve done work with Yoco – and they’re not only making payments accessible but also democratising them, making sure that it’s not just banks that provide card services. This helps merchants on the street corners, who used to only accept cash, now be able to take a card payment.
“We’ve always been a business-to-business player. Traditionally, it has been banks, and now smaller fintechs have joined in this ecosystem. The power fintechs have is that they’re spotting gaps quickly and they’re there to try and solve a certain use case. By partnering with them, providing access to our network, to our risk services, and access to other value-added offerings from our product perspective, we can now go and not only get customers, but also strengthen our ecosystem.”
With online shops becoming increasingly more accessible to smaller businesses, payment security needs to become more secure, while being just as easy as setting up these online stores.
Smith says: “The big question is: how do I make this convenient, and how do I ensure a high level of security, regardless of the platform I’m using? So we have Visa Checkout, which addresses the question: How can I develop a single standard for the buy button on the website? As you can imagine, there are many payment providers and the payment plugins that sit on websites or sit in apps. That’s where the biggest challenge is: How do you control that from a risk perspective? What we see a lot of is vulnerabilities in all these payment plugins that are being utilised in websites and the key reason, often, is that they’re just not doing the right patching.
“The payment plugin was difficult to patch, because businesses have customised the payment plugin to the needs of their specific process flow. That’s the key differentiator and, yes, it says ‘Visa Checkout’, but quite honestly this is about protecting the pay the ecosystem. All of the payment schemes have come together to develop what is the standard for the buy button on a website and that’s the real advantage here.”
Balancing security with functionality is becoming the ideal for payment schemes, whether it be online or in-store.
Smith says: “The key thing here is at that point of checkout to where the consumer is interacting with the actual payment infrastructure; that’s the critical point. From a payment industry point of view, Visa, and all the other payment schemes, are coming up with a standard so we are all thinking about what that strategy will look like in terms of getting the customer experience right in local markets like South Africa.
“We change these interactions as the technologies evolve. Look at contactless payments, for example. We have about 40% of transactions that are contactless. The only way this works is if there’s acceptance. If you walk into a Shoprite or a Woolworths, cardholders need to know these stores actually accept that technology. It doesn’t only apply to stores. We’ve done some work where we recently launched a faster solution to transportation. If you go onto the Gautrain, you can use contactless there, because we want to work with everyone. These efforts are to drive adoption in the market, so we see about 40% of transactions at the moment are contactless.”
The war on cash is a tricky battle, as payment processors change the way they solve local use cases for the countries where they operate.
Featured
WhatsApp can be crashed by a group message
Research by Check Point has identified a flaw that would allow a malicious group message to crash WhatsApp on users’ devices
A new vulnerability in WhatsApp could have allowed a malicious group chat message to crash the app for all members of the group. It came to light through work by Check Point Research, the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally.
To regain use of WhatsApp, users would need to uninstall and reinstall it, then delete the group which contains the message.
To create the malicious message, a “bad actor” would need to be a member of the target group – WhatsApp allows up to 256 users per group. From there, the bad actor would need to use WhatsApp Web and their web browser’s debugging tool to edit specific message parameters and send the edited text to the group. This edited message would cause a crash loop for group members, denying users access to all WhatsApp functions until they reinstall WhatsApp and delete the group with the malicious message.
Oded Vanunu, Check Point’s Head of Product Vulnerability Research said: “Because WhatsApp is one of the world’s leading communication channels for consumers, businesses and government agencies, the ability to stop people using WhatsApp and delete valuable information from group chats is a powerful weapon for bad actors. All WhatsApp users should update to the latest version of the app to protect themselves against this possible attack.”
Check Point Research disclosed its findings to the WhatsApp bug bounty program on 28 August 2019. WhatsApp acknowledged the findings and developed a fix to resolve the issue, which is available since WhatsApp version 2.19.58. Users should manually apply on their devices.
“WhatsApp responded quickly and responsibly to deploy the mitigation against exploitation of this vulnerability,” said Vanunu.
WhatsApp Software Engineer Ehren Kret responded: “WhatsApp greatly values the work of the technology community to help us maintain strong security for our users globally. Thanks to the responsible submission from Check Point to our bug bounty program, we quickly resolved this issue for all WhatsApp apps in mid-September. We have also recently added new controls to prevent people from being added to unwanted groups to avoid communication with untrusted parties all together.”
The Check Point Research team found the vulnerability by inspecting the communications between WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web, the web version of the app which mirrors all messages sent and received from the user’s phone. This enabled researchers to see the parameters used for WhatsApp communications and manipulate them. This new research builds on the ‘FakesApp’ flaws discovered by Check Point Research, which allowed group chat messages to be edited to spread fake news.
WhatsApp has 1.5 billion users and more than a billion groups, making it the most popular instant messaging app worldwide. Over 65-billion messages are sent via WhatsApp per day.
* Watch the demo video of how the attack works, and read the full technical details in its research report here.
Featured
Netflix goes into overdrive in SA
As Netflix prepares for the airing of its first South African “Original” TV series, the streaming wars are going into overdrive, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
On 28 February next year, an earthquake will hit South Africa. It won’t shake the ground, but will rattle many homes as the hype around South Africa’s first Netflix Original TV series reaches a crescendo.
That’s the day Queen Sono debuts on the Internet streaming service, heralding a new era for TV production in South Africa.
In the surface, it is about an unconventional spy, played by Pearl Thusi, who dedicates her life to protecting the people of Africa after the assassination of her mother. The real plot emerges during a dangerous field assignment, when she learns shocking details about her mother’s death. A quest for the truth begins.
The series will mark numerous firsts, not least the technology miracle that will make it the first South African production to be released across the globe, in 190 countries, at the same time. That is made possible by the fact that Netflix hosts its content on Amazon Web Services, world’s biggest cloud computing service provider. It means that the content can be released simultaneously in every country served by Netflix, with local adaptation, licensing and regulation automatically in place.
Queen Sono was created and directed by Kagiso Lediga, creator of Catching Feelings, a 2018 movie, also starring Pearl Thusi, and bought by Netflix after it had been made. He co-writes Queen Sono with Camilo Saloojee, Christopher Steenkamp and Muzi Dlamini, making it Netflix’s first script-to-screen, fully produced African original series, with the cast and crew entirely African.
The backing of Netflix meant that production company Dieprente could embrace international production values.
“As much as you wanted to treat it as an African show, we were well aware that it had to have international appeal,” director of photography Motheo Moeng recently told Gadget.
As a result, it was shot in 37 different locations across Africa, including the Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Park Station, Soweto, Lagos, Kenya, and Zanzibar. It uses a range of languages, including English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Russian and French.
Lediga, who also heads up Diprente, told us: “We’ve always had this thing of local stories with a global perspective. Even with stand-up, our community has been the drive. When I started directing films, the idea was to get into festivals and get a global audience. And then when Netflix picked up one of my films, I started working with audiences around the world. I was like, I get it, people are thirsty for these types of stories.”
It also gave Lediga the opportunity to act as showrunner – a concept common to international TV productions, but relatively new to South Africa. Netflix gives showrunners wide creative leeway, something not lost on Lediga.
“[Being writer and director] gives one the ability to carry out the vision. I mean, it’s not just that I’m wearing many hats. But there’s the other creators, other heads of department: from production designer to cinematographer, to the other writers that I work with. So it’s great, I guess that being a showrunner you kind of have to touch on all of those.
“It’s a huge responsibility in terms of carrying out the narrative. Sometimes what’s great is when you come up with an idea, and then when you see it when, either you’re sitting behind the monitor, directing, or while you’re sitting and editing, and you’re like ‘Whoa, that’s exactly how we imagined it’.”
Queen Sono will join a series of Netflix TV series that have received massive marketing in South Africa, including Umbrella Academy earlier this year and the highly anticipated Witcher, which airs this Friday.
It is based on a best-selling series of fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, and is described as “an epic tale of fate and family”. It follows the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive. Unlike typical stories in this genre, the lines blur between good and evil, adding to the intrigue of the series.
The key characters are played by Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Man of Steel) as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer, and Freya Allan (The Third Day, Into The Badlands) as Ciri.
Although the saga is no mystery – there have been seven books, with three major video game releases – Netflix is keeping details of the series under tight wraps.
Arguably, the success of the video games have been the main motivation for the Netflix series.
The original 2007 action role-playing game, The Witcher, was released by Polish game developers CD Projekt Red, featuring Geralt of Rivia, one of the Witchers: traveling monster hunter with supernatural powers. The game gained a cult following due to building the storyline around a system of moral choices. Consequences played themselves out over time, and it avoided traditional good-or-evil morality.
The game was originally made for Microsoft Windows and Apple OS X. The sequel, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, was released in 2011, adding consoles for the first time, with an Xbox 360 version. In 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt added PlayStation4 and Xbox One. This year, the game was ported to Nintendo Switch.
It is appropriate, then, that the story make another technological leap, from book to computer to console and finally to streaming TV. More than that, Netflix has announced a second season of eight episodes, due to begin production in London early in 2020, for a 2021 release.
That the second season has been announced before the airing of the initial eight episodes speaks volumes about Netflix’s vigorous approach to the streaming wars.
In South Africa, viewers are spoiled by a vast and growing catalogue from Internet streaming video-on-demand service Showmax, which has wrapped up the rights to archive after archive of local content. It is also becoming the go-to destination for new series from US network HBO, including Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. In the United States, much of the international series content seen here on Showmax is streamed on the HBO Go video-on-demand service. It is joined by ever-growing rosters of movies and series streamed by Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – the latter also available in South Africa.
For viewers, streaming represents the golden age of TV series, and South Africa is not about to be left behind.
- Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee