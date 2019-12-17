Card providers wage war against cash – and risk

In the race to get the unbanked using digital financial services, it’s not just about using a card instead of cash.

“Our biggest competitor is not the other payment schemes – it’s cash,” says Bevan Smith, head of risk at Visa. “It’s about how we solve for those use cases where cash is currently being utilised. It’s not great to be coming up with smart technology or other fancy tech when, actually, the unbanked is certainly a large portion of the population. We don’t have smartphones right so why would we want to solve that use case’s domain?”

It’s not just about the banks that partner with Visa, but also about changing behaviour on a larger scale.

Smith says: “From a government perspective, one of our big clients is the social grants, SASSA. We have about 8 million cards in circulation through SASSA and we’ve digitised that payment flow. Now, there are 8-million people who get money into an account. We had to ask ourselves: what is the use case because, does it change the behaviour? It doesn’t help someone who’s having a social grant paid into a bank account and then immediately drawing all of the cash.”

It also extends beyond just having money in an account. It’s about who can accept these payments once they’ve gone digital.

“Having payments accepted on the merchant side is vital to ensure cash isn’t needed,” says Smith. “We’ve done work with Yoco – and they’re not only making payments accessible but also democratising them, making sure that it’s not just banks that provide card services. This helps merchants on the street corners, who used to only accept cash, now be able to take a card payment.

“We’ve always been a business-to-business player. Traditionally, it has been banks, and now smaller fintechs have joined in this ecosystem. The power fintechs have is that they’re spotting gaps quickly and they’re there to try and solve a certain use case. By partnering with them, providing access to our network, to our risk services, and access to other value-added offerings from our product perspective, we can now go and not only get customers, but also strengthen our ecosystem.”

With online shops becoming increasingly more accessible to smaller businesses, payment security needs to become more secure, while being just as easy as setting up these online stores.

Smith says: “The big question is: how do I make this convenient, and how do I ensure a high level of security, regardless of the platform I’m using? So we have Visa Checkout, which addresses the question: How can I develop a single standard for the buy button on the website? As you can imagine, there are many payment providers and the payment plugins that sit on websites or sit in apps. That’s where the biggest challenge is: How do you control that from a risk perspective? What we see a lot of is vulnerabilities in all these payment plugins that are being utilised in websites and the key reason, often, is that they’re just not doing the right patching.

“The payment plugin was difficult to patch, because businesses have customised the payment plugin to the needs of their specific process flow. That’s the key differentiator and, yes, it says ‘Visa Checkout’, but quite honestly this is about protecting the pay the ecosystem. All of the payment schemes have come together to develop what is the standard for the buy button on a website and that’s the real advantage here.”

Balancing security with functionality is becoming the ideal for payment schemes, whether it be online or in-store.

Smith says: “The key thing here is at that point of checkout to where the consumer is interacting with the actual payment infrastructure; that’s the critical point. From a payment industry point of view, Visa, and all the other payment schemes, are coming up with a standard so we are all thinking about what that strategy will look like in terms of getting the customer experience right in local markets like South Africa.

“We change these interactions as the technologies evolve. Look at contactless payments, for example. We have about 40% of transactions that are contactless. The only way this works is if there’s acceptance. If you walk into a Shoprite or a Woolworths, cardholders need to know these stores actually accept that technology. It doesn’t only apply to stores. We’ve done some work where we recently launched a faster solution to transportation. If you go onto the Gautrain, you can use contactless there, because we want to work with everyone. These efforts are to drive adoption in the market, so we see about 40% of transactions at the moment are contactless.”

The war on cash is a tricky battle, as payment processors change the way they solve local use cases for the countries where they operate.