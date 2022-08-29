AppDate
Blur your face in video – not for influencers!
In his latest AppDate round-up, SEAN BACHER highlights Supa Quick’s licence renewal service, the Makro shopping app, Nextcloud, Wshop, and Axis’ Live Privacy Shield with face blur feature.
AI-based masking and a deep-learning processing unit (DLPU), the application analyses live video for human forms and gives users the choice of masking humans, faces or the background in restricted places. It enables users to schedule when the privacy application should be applied and removed.
Axis Live Privacy Shield compares a live camera view to a set background scene and applies masking to areas of change, essentially moving people and objects. Users can choose between transparent colour or mosaic masking, the level of masking required, and how often the background automatically updates.
The application is suitable for remote video monitoring or recording in indoor areas where surveillance is otherwise problematic due to privacy regulations.
Key benefits:
- Safeguards privacy
- Real-time dynamic masking at high frame rates
- Easy to install, configure and manage
Stockists: Visit the Axis website here for pricing and to find out which cameras Axis Live Privacy Shield is compatible with.
Supa Quick licence renewal service
Supa Quick has partnered with online platform Disky to make it easier for motorists to renew their vehicle licences, using WhatsApp, at any of the 190 Supa Quick stores across South Africa.
To renew your vehicle licence you need to visit a selected Supa Quick store, scan the Disky QR code and press ‘Send.’ You receive a WhatsApp message and can then make payment and collect your licence from the store within five to 10 working days. The process takes just a few minutes and a service fee is charged. All types of vehicle licences can be renewed, including motorcycles, cars, trailers and caravans.
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: A free download.
Stockists: Visit supa quick here for downloading instructions.
Makro shopping app
Makro’s new shopping app offers up to 120,000 products, ranging from office goods to groceries.
To help users navigate the vast number of items the search functionality has been upgraded along with the app.
“Multiple searches won’t be needed anymore as all one needs to do is enter a keyword or key-phrase,” says Jean Ochse, executive for B2C apps at Massmart. “For example, searching for printer paper will bring up different types of paper, such as standard or photo paper, as well as how many reams you would like. Chose the one you want and head to the checkout screen – which has also had a revamp.”
Additional features in the app include:
- Easy access to the Makro card
- Shortcut to key categories
- A Makro card stored on the app
- Earning mRewards through the app
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: Free download.
Stockists: Download the Android version here and he Apple version here.
Nextcloud
Open Web Systems, which provides surveillance-free email and collaboration tools, has launched Nextcloud, a new service for businesses.
The service includes surveillance-free email, an all-in-one collaborative office suite, and an instant messaging platform, which provides an open-source alternative to WhatsApp, Slack or Telegram.
It features military-grade encryption, including SSL and TLS (secure socket layer and transport layer security) encryption for data in transfer. Data in storage can be encrypted using AES-256 encryption.
Platform: For more information and pricing visit the Open Web Systems page here.
|Wshop
WesBank’s recently introduced Wshop is an online retail platform that helps with the purchase of vehicle parts and services from selected partners.
The Wshop payment solution makes it easier for qualifying customers to maintain their vehicle within their budget. It allows clients to buy selected vehicle add-ons such as tyres, batteries and accessories, through their existing vehicle finance contract.
“Customers with a WesBank finance contract can buy a voucher for selected vehicle add-ons from the Wshop, add the cost to their existing contract and pay it off over the remaining loan term at the same interest rate,” says Dane Reddy, chief digital officer of WesBank.
Those wanting to sign up for the Wshop package need to meet the following criteria:Must have more than 13 months left on the vehicle and asset finance (VAF) contractMust not be in arrears or under debt reviewMust pay their VAF instalments by means of a monthly debit orderMust be able to afford the additional monthly payment
Wshop partners include:Tyres, batteries & shocks:Tiger Wheel & Tyre and Tyres and MoreCar audio:RockFordFosgate, KickerCar safety:Lamin8 anti-smash and grab film and paint protection film
Stockists: Click here to find out more about Wshop