Big screen will dazzle creative pros

The new Asus ProArt Display PA329CV is a great option for content creators trying to optimise their working environment, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

What is it?

The pandemic may seem over, but the work-from-home revolution has left a permanent mark on the gadgets and equipment we use. As people try to make their home computer set-up as comfortable and convenient as possible, manufacturers keep them supplied with an endless source of options for upgrading, improving or simply indulging.

Premium computer monitors match up to all three of these motives, and Asus operates at the cutting edge of this category. Its new ProArt Display PA329CV monitor will set you back almost the cost of a high-end laptop but, for creative professionals, it is a worthwhile investment.

While the screen itself is the attention-grabber, the typical Asus attention to detail and excellent image quality sets the monitor apart.

Before switching it on, it already has a great feature: a C-clamp table mount means it can be clipped to the edge of a desk so that the monitor is kept off a crowded working surface. If you connect it to a laptop, you can be working on a small screen and big screen at the same time. That makes it an excellent option for designers and casual gamers, but also for anyone who needs to compare intricate documents, spreadsheets and other on-screen elements side-by-side.

The monitor has an extremely slim profile, meaning you can easily mount it on the edge of any desk or, if you prefer, hang it on a wall! It has a built-in stand if you insist on using it on the desk as a regular monitor. In this format, it has tilt, swivel and pivot functionality.

The bottom line, with a monitor, is of course image quality, and the ProArt delivers. It has an astonishing 3840 x 2160 resolution — 4K, or four times more than Full HD — so that everything is pin-sharp, from the finest details in photos and videos to the tiniest text. It uses a True Color HDR-10 technology, which makes bright whites brighter and dark blacks darker, with up to 400 nits of colour and brightness. It is VESA Display HDR 400 certified, so what you see on your screen should generally reflect what you expect or what you created.

A wide-view IPS panel allows one to view the screen from any angle – this is no privacy monitor! It minimises colour shift to provide consistent, accurate colour at viewing angles of up to 178°. The 1,073.7 million colours in 100% sRGB and 97% DCI-P3 make for superb graphics and mean it is suitable for professional web or graphic design.

For our review, to asses graphics performance, we loaded The Age of Darkness. The detailing of the characters was impeccable, with no pixelation. With a refresh rate of 60Hz, however, it lags behind the gaming cutting edge. To be fair, that is not the target market.

The monitor has some built-in features that make them easier to use. For example, it has an eye care mode that reduces blue light emissions to reduce eye strain. It also offers a flicker-free mode that eliminates screen flicker, helping with poor eyesight

Two built-in 2 Watt speakers add to its usefulness for video creation as well as gaming, but you would be better off with external speakers, due to their low power and puny sound.

A USB-C connector supports video transmission over DisplayPort signals, high-speed data transmission and high power output, with a single USB-C cable. The device has a full set of ports, too: a DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0, a USB-C, no less than five USB 3.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

What does it cost?

Stock is due to arrive in South Africa this month, with an expected recommended retail price of R19,999.

Why does it matter?

During the work-from-home revolution, creative professionals typically need to maximise space efficiency, while not compromising on monitor size or equipment capability. The ProArt display delivers on both scores.

What are the biggest negatives?

Uses an On-screen display (OSD) joystick instead of physical joystick or directional-control pad for navigation.

Puny built-in speakers are unbecoming such a cool device.

Low screen refresh rate means it is not suitable for serious gamers, although the casual gamer would still enjoy it between creative jobs.

What are the biggest positives?

Incredibly well-designed for a crowded workspace

So many USB ports!

Bottom line: high colour accuracy and stunning wide-screen display

* Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter on @art2gee