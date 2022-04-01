AppDate
AppDate: SHAREit makes light work of smartphone maintenance
In this AppDate, SEAN BACHER highlights ShareIt, Telkom Pay Mobile Point-of-sale, PS Remember, Citrix virtual apps and desktops service with Microsoft Azure, and a partnership between Akiba Digital and Stitch.
ShareIt
Content streaming and gaming app ShareIt has been downloaded by around 20-million monthly active users in South Africa. This has resulted in a partnership with PerformDM Africa, which offers a suite of services and functions across gaming, content discovery and file sharing.
Besides high-speed file sharing, it helps its users save memory space on their devices by eliminating the need to download other tools. Additional features of the app include:
Phone cleaner – helps clean junk and cache like advertisements, duplicates and oversized files.
Game resource file manager – allows one to send games to another user and transfer game resources.
Phone booster – retrieves and shuts down background applications, frees up memory and prevents the phone from heating up.
Battery saver – finds and closes the phone’s power-consuming apps to improve battery life.
Platform: Android and iOS, Windows and MacOS
Expect to pay: Free on all platforms. A R50 paid-for version which removes all adverts.
Stockists: Visit ShareIt here to download the version best suited to your operating system.
Telkom Pay Mobile Point-of-Sale
Telkom Financial Services has launched the Telkom Pay Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) app, a tool that allows business owners to make and receive payments through their mobile phones – in effect turning a smartphone into a speedpoint machine.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for businesses to digitalise their operations and become fully immersed in the digital economy,” says Telkom financial services managing executive Sibusiso Ngwenya. “The app will enable businesses, which normally only take cash payments, to reach a wider customer base.”
The pay-as-you-use solution charges 2.5% per transaction. It includes a virtual card, allowing businesses to transfer funds from the app to their business accounts.
Platform: Android, iOS and Huawei
Expect to pay: Various packages are available depending on a merchant’s needs.
Stockists: Visit Telkom Pay here for more information.
PS Remember
One of the latest social media platforms to hit the market, PS Remember, is aimed at students. It is currently being used in over 2.5-million schools in 147 countries.
Its database and search engine allow students to connect and socialise across the world. For example, students at the University of Ghana can connect directly with students attending the University of Lagos in Nigeria, the University of Nairobi in Kenya, or the University of South Africa.
PS Remember offers help should one be thinking of studying abroad, by offering information on institutions, the programmes on offer and cost of tuition.
The benefits are not just limited to students. Colleges and universities can showcase their programmes and scholarships worldwide.
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: A free download
Stockists: Visit PS Remember here for more information
Citrix virtual apps and desktops service with Microsoft Azure
IT managers must balance hybrid PC management so that it not only meets security requirements, but also provides employees with resources to get work done without inconvenience. A recent Forrester Total Economic Impact Study revealed that companies that run Citrix virtual apps and desktops services with Microsoft Azure have seen improved desktop management and security.
It is a desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) solution that allows IT departments to provide employees with a virtual PC and application environment as fast as — and identical to — locally installed operating systems and application software.
“It allows employees to access their personalised desktop with customised applications from most devices and locations,” says Helen Kruger, CEO of Troye, a Citrix platinum plus partner. “Organisations can modernise their legacy virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) deployments by reducing on-premises server needs via a move to cloud.”
The Citrix virtual apps and desktops service with Microsoft Azure provides secure, simplified PC management with a virtual application and desktop experience for employees.
– Click here to find out more on Citrix virtual apps and desktops service with Microsoft Azure
– The Forrester Total Economic Impact study can be found here
Akiba Digital and Stitch partnership
Akiba Digital has partnered with Stitch, making it easier for businesses in Africa to launch, optimise and scale digital finance products at competitive costs.
“At Akiba Digital, we are unlocking financing for SME segments that have been excluded before purely for lacking a formal history of credit,” says Tebogo Mokwena, co-founder and CEO at Akiba Digital. “It is done through an alternative credit scoring infrastructure that makes it easy for lenders to vet SME borrowers and make quicker and more informative lending decisions.”
Akiba Digital has integrated the Stitch Financial Data API to sign users onto its platform. The platform can also be used to validate business information and personal identity and review applicants’ business financial data and affordability speedily.
Visit Akiba Digital here for more information.