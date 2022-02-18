AppDate
AppDate: Quick photo printing with Fujifilm Print A Photie
In this AppDate, SEAN BACHER rounds up Fujifilm Print A Photie, FNB RA service, TopAuto Driving Cost Calculator, OneDayOnly’s Everyday Essentials Page, and Kaspersky [Dis]connected.
Fujifilm Print A Photie
Fujifilm South Africa has unveiled an app called Print A Photie app, which allows one to print digital photos quickly.
With the app on a smartphone or tablet, users are able to select their images to send for printing to one of more than 70 Fujifilm-backed print stores around South Africa. Users can also print photos directly from their PCs, at the Print A Photie site: www.fujifilmprintaphotie.co.za. Prints can then be picked up in-store on the same day, or delivered via courier at an extra cost.
How it works
Users can select images from a smart device, or from a connected Facebook, Instagram, Google Photos or Twitter account.
There are several print sizes to choose from, including the standard 10x15cm jumbo print, through to A5, A4 and A3 poster size. Users can select as many photos as they wish, and opt for more than one print of the same photo.
The app uses GPS to show the closest Fujifilm retailers. It uses a secure payment gateway, and one can pay via the app or on collection.
- Platform: Android, iOS and any computer with an up-to-date Internet browser
- Expect to pay: A free download
- Stockists: Follow the links above
FNB RA service
FNB now offers its customers the option of taking out a retirement annuity (RA) easily on the FNB banking app without having to fill in forms. Customers can get a digital RA without paying financial advisor commissions or investment processing fees. These lower costs ensure that more of the customers’ contributions get invested, further boosting their retirement savings over time. The only cost is the asset management fee that is charged by the investment management company tasked with growing a customer’s investment.
FNB customers will also earn eBucks rewards points, depending on their investment balance. Customers who use bundled transactional bank accounts don’t have to pay platform administration fees on their retirement annuities or other types of products.
The functionality has five investment options that offer an appropriate balance between risk protection and inflation-linked returns. This enables customers to have a range of options that are aligned with the type of retirement they want to achieve. One of the options includes FNB’s newly-launched low-fee Core Balanced Fund.
From the moment users login to the FNB app and start the process of investing in their FNB retirement annuity, they have total control over their retirement savings and can perform tasks like choosing the fund that best suits their goals and naming their beneficiaries.
- Platform: Any device with an up-to-date Internet explorer
- Expect to pay: A free download
- Stockists: Visit the FNB site here
TopAuto Driving Cost Calculator
TopAuto has launched a Driving Cost Calculator, which makes it easier to work out how much a driver will pay in fuel and toll fees on a journey in South Africa.
To calculate the total driving cost, users only have to fill in three fields: starting point, destination, and vehicle.
The calculator then provides detailed information for their trip, including:
- The distance to their destination
- How long the journey will take
- The fuel cost
- How much they have to pay in toll fees
- The total cost of the trip
Platform: Any device with an up-to-date Internet explorer
Expect to pay: A free service
Stockists: Visit the TopAuto Driving Cost Calculator here
OneDayOnly’s Everyday Essentials Page
OneDayOnly.co.za has launched an Everyday Essentials Page. The page is populated with what the company thinks are every day essentials for the South African household. These include cleaning, baby, hygiene and grooming products – many at discounted rates.
“The pandemic drove up the price of just about every item at the grocery store,” says Laurian Venter, sales and marketing director at OneDayOnly.co.za.” We realised that we’re in a position to help South Africans save some money, thanks to the relationships that we have with many of South Africa’s top wholesalers. We then leveraged these relationships and designed a new section of our website specifically dedicated to helping South Africans save cash on the everyday essentials that they use.”
- Platform: Any device with an up-to-date Internet explorer
- Expect to pay: A free service
- Stockists: Visit the OneDayOnly.co.za essentials page here.
Kaspersky [Dis]connected
Kaspersky has released a game based on a mobile cybersecurity quest called [Dis]connected. The interactive adventure is a dive into the daily routine of a person in the near future who is on a quest to maintain a healthy work-life balance and be successful in both career and relationships. To complement traditional security awareness training programs for enterprises, the game demonstrates the benefits of secure behaviour and can be used to reinforce what employees have learned.
According to a recent Kaspersky survey of IT and cybersecurity practitioners, 50% of enterprises currently have cybersecurity courses in place. However, some employees may be reluctant to take part in such training programs. Staff members may believe that they could be forced to do someone else’s job, and they simply don’t see how cybersecurity impacts their life. As a result, even when they have completed the course and learned best practices, they may still act as they did before completing the training.
The players have to solve a number of business and personal challenges. The game is based on characters working at a factory, which is going to be acquired by a competitor. The terms of acquisition depend on how successfully the players’ projects will be carried out. In their private lives, the aim is not to break up with their partners, who are upset that they spend less time together. All this while maintaining good relationships with colleagues and staying productive.
Cybersecurity elements are naturally woven into the plot to show how decisions can help achieve or ruin the character’s goals. For instance, players who waste time will not enhance their productivity and won’t be able to complete projects on time. In total, during the game, a user will need to solve 24 cases covering issues like passwords and accounts, emails, web browsing, social networking, PC security and mobile devices.
The story has several alternate endings depending on the decisions made. Users receive a summary of how successfully they coped with the project and what is happening in their personal lives, as well as an assessment of their security skills and knowledge.
The one-hour gameplay is delivered in ten-minute sessions – making it more digestible and helping the player retain knowledge.
- Platform: Android and iOS
- Expect to pay: A free download but [Dis]connected is currently only available for corporate customers
- Stockists: A free demo version of the game is available in App Store and Google Play