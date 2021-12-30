AppDate: Capitec puts the QR into transactions

Capitec Pay Me

Capitec is expanding its digital offering with the launch of Capitec Pay Me, enabling its clients to generate a personalised QR code on the bank’s app to receive payments immediately and securely from other Capitec clients.

“Carrying cash is expensive and unsafe,” says Francois Viviers, group executive of marketing at Capitec. “We’re giving our clients a simpler and safer way to pay. You’ll no longer need cash to pay for small purchases at informal retailers, tip car guards or pay the person selling ice creams at the beach. It’s also an easy way to transfer money to family or friends and to split the bill at a restaurant.”

Clients can activate and access their unique Pay Me QR code on the bank’s app or visit a branch to get a printed version supplied in a plastic pouch with a lanyard.

To pay someone, the person receiving money shows their QR code, while the other person selects ‘Scan to pay’. The payment is verified using an app pin or biometrics. There is no need to enter account or cell phone details, saving time and preventing errors.

Pay Me also provides a way for clients to track their spending. Transactions are listed on the track money feature on Capitec’s app. While smaller transactions may not feel like big spending, they quickly add up.

How Pay Me works:

Open the banking app, tap Transact and choose ‘Pay Me’ (to receive a payment) or ‘Scan to Pay’ (to make a payment). Both these options can also be added to your favourites on your home screen. When selecting ‘Pay Me’ you can choose ‘My QR’ which is your personal QR code, or ‘Custom QR’ which is created based on the amount you enter. Show your ‘Pay Me’ QR code to the other Capitec client who will tap ‘Scan to pay’ and hold the phone over the screen displaying the QR code. The transfer of funds is processed instantly.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free service for Capitec customers

Stockists: Visit Capitecs’s website here to download the Pay Me app

Skyworth’s Android TVs

Technology manufacturer Skyworth has introduced a range of TVs that offer full access to the 2.56-million apps in the Google Play Store. “Many smart TV manufacturers use their own operating systems and users are quite restricted when it comes to updates, and the number of apps available to them is limited,” says Jaco Joubert, brand manager for Skyworth.

The Android TV’s operating system is upgradeable, including all the apps on the Google Play Store.

The current Android TVs on offer include the STD6500, which comes in 32”, 40” and 43” sizes, and the SUD9300F, which comes in 50”, 55” and 65” sizes.

Visit Skyworth here for more information and to find a retailer closest to you.

Mahindra Mzansi

The Mahindra Mzansi app has been developed to give customers better control over Mahindra tractors and farming equipment.

The app is designed to fully digitalise farming equipment, including giving owners of bakkies and SUVs a quick and easy way of finding a suitable dealership, booking a service and communicating with Mahindra’s customer service division.

The app also gives owners a stream of relevant information, including tutorials on how the parts of the Mahindra vehicles work, and information on new products and other developments.

Platform: Android

Stockists: Visit the Mahindra Mzansi website here for downloading and registration instructions.

Expect to pay: A free download

Carry1st

Carry1st, a mobile games publisher, has partnered with PayPal and cross-border payments company Chipper Cash to allow people across Africa to purchase virtual goods and services online.

The digital essentials available including pre-paid electricity, mobile data, games, and subscriptions to platforms like Xbox Live, Tinder, and Uber.

They can also browse products, select bundles, and pay via a range of local payment options, such as mobile money, crypto, and bank transfers. The result is a one-stop-shop where people can securely purchase lifestyle content.

Credit card penetration in Africa remains low — comprising 27% of digital payments compared to 92% in the US and UK. But the digital payments sector continues to grow rapidly because of the continent’s massive mobile-first population. This growth has resulted in a fragmented ecosystem. There are currently 277 mobile wallets, over 500 banks, and several card networks available across 55 countries, according to Cellulant.

Platform: Any device with an up-to-date Internet browser

Stockists: Visit Carry1st here for downloading instructions

Expect to pay: A free download

Insurtech Pineapple

South Africa has been ranked as one of the world’s most dangerous country to drive in, according to a research study undertaken by international driver education company Zutobi.



In response, Insurtech Pineapple has come out with an app that will make driving a little safer with its free automated crash detection.

One needs to download the app and activate crash detect. In the event of an accident, Pineapple notifies nominated emergency contacts. The company also sends them the vehicle’s location and a list of emergency numbers.

Pineapple’s crash-detect does not require the installation of a device in a vehicle, and is not limited only to policyholders, but is free to anyone who has a smartphone.

This in-app approach means the service will work whether you are driving in your own car, someone else’s car, or are a passenger in a vehicle, as long as you have your phone on you.

Pineapple offers the following advice for driving safely:

Do not drink and drive.

Obey the speed limit.

Do not use cell phones when driving. It is illegal and extremely dangerous.

Ensure the vehicle is in roadworthy condition.

Do simple vehicle maintenance and pre-trip inspections.

Guard against distractions while driving.

Set all devices, mirrors and controls before driving.

Ensure all vehicle occupants wear a seat belt.

Maintain a safe following distance.

Allow yourself to take short breaks when driving long distances.

Plan your journey well in advance.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: Visit Insurtech Pineapple here for more information

MTN and ayoba

MTN’s partnership with ayoba has reached over 10-million monthly active users.

The ayoba platform aims to harness growth in the African digital economy by overcoming barriers like limited access to the internet and digital services, low smartphone penetration, lack of locally relevant content, and affordability.

In its two years of existence, ayoba has been named Best OTT Brand of the Year at the Marketing World Awards, and Best Mobile App in the Bonteh Digital Awards. ayoba has hosted two hackathons this year, with the aim of guiding young developers on micro-app development.

It offers users access to digital and media services through channels, micro-apps, and payment solutions embedded within a single super app. There are over 180 content channels, ranging from sports, news, music and artists, health and wellness, to careers, fashion and beauty, education and travel.

Platform: Any device with an up-to-date Internet browser

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: Visit the ayoba website here for installation instructions.