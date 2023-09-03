Alfa’s legendary 33 Stradale returns

The icon of the 1960s, regarded by many to be one of the most beautiful cars of all time, has returned with a limited series of 33 units.

Alfa Romeo has announced the rebirth of the custom-built 33 Stradale, with only 33 exclusive units made according to a unique artisan process. The new two-seater coupé combines the brand’s heritage and future.

The car, launched in 1967, is considered by many to be among the most beautiful ever. Now, the Alfa Romeo team has designed and developed the new 33 Stradale as “an authentic work of art in motion, the upshot of the perfect combination of beauty and technology”. says the company.

The goal is to provide the most exciting driving experience and the charm of an icon to a very small circle of enthusiasts, who have believed in the project since the outset. The new 33 Stradale was created at the newly founded Alfa Romeo “Bottega”, where the brand’s designers, engineers and historians first listened to potential buyers, then produced the car together, exactly the same way as in Renaissance artisan boutiques and in the 1960s workshops of renowned Italian coachbuilders.

“With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the brand and to make the Alfisti fandom proud,” says Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Alfa Romeo brand. “Such a result could only have been achieved thanks to the expertise, hard work and passion of our team, with the support of management who have the clear ambition to contribute to writing chapters in the brand’s future, in full respect of its unique history. This is the brand’s first custom-built car since 1969, and I promise it won’t be the last.”

Produced by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, the new 33 Stradale is inspired by the historic 1967 model, with design elements from Alfa Romeo’s “new language of style”.

The company provided the following details:

The exterior features a perfect balance between proportions, volumes and processing of the surfaces, and becomes the epitome of Alfa Romeo’s “necessary beauty”. The front has a powerful and muscular volume, where the standout features are the iconic shield and the complex forms of the lights with their elliptical base.

The profile is dynamic and slender, with doors with an “elytra” opening and two large air inlets on the side. The body is projected forward, with surfaces modeled according to the criteria typical of Alfa Romeo’s formal expression. In addition, courtesy of the corner opening of the doors and the large wraparound sunroof, the driver can enjoy a unique view, very similar to in the cockpit of an airplane. The overall image offered by the opening of the bonnet and doors enhances the car’s theatrical outlook.

The “brutal” rear is balanced by the sinuous front and the maximum height is not at the level of the windshield, as on any other sports car, but in the middle of the roof. In particular, the rear area expresses the strength of the car courtesy of the truncated tail, a V-shaped graphic and the round rear light clusters. The aerodynamic efficiency is confirmed by a Cx of 0.375 at zero Cz (downlift) – for precise choice without the aid of active systems.

The interiors are also distinguished by minimalism of design and materials, all of which were designed to aim at the greatest possible engagement in the driving experience. In particular, the cockpit was designed with the purpose of minimizing components that could distract the driver, as seen in the limited number of controls with a practical usage when driving that can be found on the center console.

Directly ahead of the driver is a display, the 3D “telescope” design of which engages the driver in a first-of-its-kind interaction. The steering wheel, devoid of all its usual buttons, offers an experience of the pure pleasure of driving. As in an airplane cockpit, the controls are located at different levels, in the low center console and on a higher plane, installed in the central lining on the inside of the roof.

The interiors are available in two trim levels: “Tributo” and “Alfa Corse.” The aviation-inspired dashboard and central tunnel employ materials such as aluminum, carbon fiber, leather and Alcantara. The wraparound seats – upholstered in Poltrona Frau leather – reinterpret those of its forerunner, ensuring comfort and ergonomics. Every detail is designed to create an exclusive and engaging environment, maintaining the aesthetic and technical heritage of the 1967 33 Stradale.

The new 33 Stradale boasts the best of Alfa Romeo engineering, as seen in the double-arm suspension with active shock absorbers, and in the evolution of the 2.9 V6 engine.

The new Alfa Romeo special edition can be fitted with a V6 twin-turbo engine delivering over 620 hp or can come in a BEV configuration with over 750 hp. Performance is outstanding in both versions. The top speed is 333 km/h, and it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds.

The double-arm suspension with active shock absorbers and the front axle lift ensure handling and comfort. The Alfa Romeo Brake-By-Wire braking system and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes offer high-level performance.

The aluminum H-frame and carbon fiber monocoque guarantee rigidity and lightness. Again, to ensure high qualities of rigidity and safety, a roof structure has been engineered in carbon fiber and aluminum, with hinged butterfly doors. The window frames are also made of carbon fiber, with the rear window in polycarbonate.

The car’s tuning will be supported by F1 driver Valtteri Bottas on the legendary Balocco track, thus bringing F1 experience into everyday driving and ensuring Alfa Romeo’s unmistakable handling.