Album listening plummets
Over half of people, in four countries surveyed, listen to fewer albums than 5 -10 years ago – mainly because they are too busy, according to research by Deezer
Can you remember the last time you listened to an entire album? Probably not as recently as you used to. Deezer’s new study of 8,000 people found that over half (54%) are listening to fewer albums than 5 to 10 years ago.
Why? The answer is simple. Fans prefer hearing a mix of tracks from different artists. Having too much music to choose from and a busy schedule has added to the decline of albums. In addition, 1 in 10 respondents also feel that artists don’t make albums like they used to.
Instead, almost 40% of respondents prefer playlists. Mood mixes also take their fancy, while over 55s say they’re listening to individual songs instead (34%). Only 9% of respondents favour albums.
It should be noted that the survey covered only four countries: in January 2020. 3Gem interviewed 2,000 respondents each from the USA, Germany, France and Brazil. As a result, there are clear methodology problems in applying the findings to any country in Africa. The research also includes the discredited category of “millennials”. The fact that those born from 1980 to 2000 are now aged 20 to 40 makes it meaningless as a category.
However, while the findings should be taken with a punch of salt they provide a useful insight into different trends around the world.
While the study found that on average, people are streaming five albums per month, it found there’s some variation per country. Brazilians listen to the most, with French and Germans the least. While 36% listen to the tracks in chronological order, two in five (40%) Brazilians like shuffling their albums.
So what’s the answer to getting back the album’s former fame? Well, 94% agree that higher audio quality is the most important feature for album listening. Four out of ten people also listen to albums when they need a distraction. Meanwhile, 34% listen in their free time and over a quarter (26%) listen when they are happy.
And speaking of happiness… If you’re looking for that feel-good boost, just hit play on a new album. Deezer found that when one hears an album for the first time, it makes listeners feel happy (48%), excited (46%) and inspired (24%).
“The amount of great music released these days is so huge and available time has shrunk so much, it’s no surprise that more music fans turn to playlists for their music fix,” said Frederic Antelme, Deezer’s VP Content and Productions. “But listeners shouldn’t ditch albums. They represent the artist’s vision, tell a story and take you on a musical journey.
“They actually give you a deeper listening experience. That’s why people pay much more attention to the sound quality when listening to albums. The small details matter and HiFi sound brings that out. As a music fan, I can honestly recommend all listeners enjoy a full album from their favourite artist, even if it’s just from time to time.”
Pop and rock* are storming ahead when it comes to the albums that get feet tapping. Local genres are getting listeners going too. For Brazil it’s Sertanejo (44%), Variété Français in France (43%) and Schlager in Germany (24%).
Music is definitely best enjoyed at home: 82% prefer listening in the comfort of their own house. At the same time, 42% like listening to an album during a car journey, followed by on a walk, the commute and then in bed.
*The top 10 genres of music for ‘full album listening’ across the world:
|1
|Pop – 39%
|2
|Rock – 38%
|3
|R&B – 20%
|4
|Rap – 19%
|5
|Hip Hop – 18%
|6
|Country – 16%
|7
|Soundtracks – 14%
|8
|Variété française – 14%
|9
|Dance – 13%
|10
|Gospel – 13%
Customer experience and commercial success
In a customer-centric world, every organisation is focusing on customer experience, however, many do not understand the fundamentals nor how to measure its effectiveness.
Recognised as the main driver of digital transformation and a top strategic measurement for organisational performance, a suitable CX approach allows companies to stand out and differentiate themselves from competitors while contributing to their commercial success.
When it comes to customer loyalty, 87.2% of organisations agree that this can be directly linked to commercial success. CX triumphs, still seen as the number one measure of strategic performance, according to Dimension Data. In fact, 62.4% see the benefit in evolving their CX transformation strategies to stand out from competitors.
Measuring return on experience (ROX) is becoming more important than return on investment (ROI). This boils down to the fact that ROX helps companies understand the return they are getting on investments that are directly linked to customer interaction with their brand.
According to PwC, a ROX framework focuses on driving habitual behaviours that will ultimately make a lasting impact on a customer’s experience, while finding ways to measure key experience metrics which allows companies to see whether they are on the right track.
Value creation
Far too often, organisations efforts swallow up a significant investment while delivering minimal impact. Unable to identify root causes of customer dissatisfaction, the initiatives organisations believe stimulate value creation prove elusive.
The balance of power has shifted. Today, consumers are king, more empowered than ever before. As a result, it is critical that companies become flexible, ready to adapt to ever-changing customer demands and rising expectations. It is no longer about making people want products, rather it is about making products people want.
Value proposition
A powerful value proposition not only improves customer understanding and engagement but helps them understand the value of a company’s services and products. At the same time, it illustrates the benefits of the products while proving to customers that they are the best available option.
Creating a strong value proposition starts with a basic asset test, cost vs. quality. The market determines what the value will be at the end of the day. When a new product is launched, but customers do not see the value in it, they simply will not purchase it. A company needs to get the logic and cost right as successful programmes require structured approaches.
Adoption rate
Brands that are continually developing new and exciting products can measure success by looking at the adoption rate.
If customers do not see the value in a product, and are not actively engaging with it, they will never see the true value of their investment. Without a clear return in sight, they are just a churn waiting to happen.
For example, when SYSPRO brings out a new technology, the company needs to make sure that the value is what the market is looking for.
To do this, SYSPRO gains an in-depth understanding of its customers and the industries they play in. By bringing all these factors together, SYSPRO develops cutting-edge Enterprise Resource (ERP) Systems, ensuring the product will add real value to a customer’s business.
At the end of the day, the market typically determines the value of a product or service. So, keep this in mind.
Track success
Organisations are still struggling to overcome the challenges of system integration and varying data formats. As a result, channels are managed separately, with tracking done individually resulting in lack of visibility of the CX journey across channels. Being able to efficiently track the products market entry success rate is an integral part of any organisation, regardless of industry.
Remembering that there is an emotional element when embarking and maintaining relationships will create customer loyalty.
Customer churn
Another good indicator to measure success of a company’s investment is by looking at the customer churn rate.
Companies need to try forecast how many potential customers they may lose in a year and why by analysing the situation while conducting extensive research to see what the churn rate is in comparison to competitors.
Key account management
When accessing and engaging with customers, companies need to have a key account management structure.
Keeping in mind, you cannot be everything to everybody, so by having a structure in place ensures customers are on the right journey, while continuously providing high levels of engagement with them.
Key account management will take the company strategy and convert it, ensuring all stakeholders are delivering and meeting organisational objectives and core strategy.
Customer expectations have shifted, and advancements in technology are making the biggest impact on organisations since the birth of the information age. To adapt and remain competitive, businesses need to strategically navigate the challenges of the digital age by finding new ways to generate economic value, and drive growth.
Ransomware thrives in SA
Ransomware industry flourishes in SA while business are largely unprepared for the business interruption and financial fallout of a breach
The ransomware industry is flourishing in South Africa, while business are largely unprepared for the business interruption and financial fall-out of a breach.
In a recent Carte Blanche episode, the investigative news programme revealed that South Africa had been ht by numerous major cyberattacks during 2019. State agencies were key targets: the Civil Aviation Authority was hit in July 2019; City Power was hit with ransomware twice in a matter of months. Both incidents occurred at the end of the month when most South Africans receive their salaries and do payments, highlighting the fact that ransomware attackers will exploit flaws in IT infrastructure at critical times to gain optimum leverage.
In July 2019, South Africa also experienced the longest running cyber-attack campaign among all the regions monitored by email and data security company Mimecast, according to its quarterly Threat Intelligence Report. Four major cyber-attack campaigns were detected in South Africa between July and September and several local financial services companies bore the brunt. According to Mimecast, it detected more than 116 000 attacks in SA over an eight-day period in July by an unknown actor or group, using various malware types.
The increasing frequency and voracity of cyber concerns are mirrored in Aon’s 2019 Global Risk Management Survey where participants ranked cyberattacks and data breaches as #6 in the top 10 risks facing organisations today. Startling figures are changing business and public perceptions of cyberattacks:
- Malware attacks in SA increased by 22% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018, translating to around 13 842 attempted cyberattacks per day – Kaspersky Lab.
- A data breach in South Africa costs an average of R36.5 million, and the long tail costs of a data breach can be felt for years after the incident. SA ranked 7 out of 16 countries polled for the highest cost of a cyber breach. – IBM security study conducted by the Ponemon Institute.
- Alarmingly, in terms of the cost per record breached, SA ranks much higher at 11 on a scale of 16 polled countries, costing US$155 per record – the same as for the UK and not that far behind the US ($242 per record), which is alarming when you consider the size of the US economy compared to South Africa. – IBM security study conducted by the Ponemon Institute.
- In 2019 in South Africa, the average time to identity a breach was 175 days and 56 days to contain it. IBM security study conducted by the Ponemon Institute.
- Large businesses are not the only targets and hackers are indiscriminate. In fact 43% of cyber-attacks target small businesses according to the Verizon 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR).
- Small businesses face disproportionately larger costs relative to larger organisations, which can hamper their ability to recover financially from the incident. IBM security study conducted by the Ponemon Institute.
- Lost business was the biggest contributor to data breach costs. The loss of customer trust had serious financial consequences for the companies studied, and lost business was the largest of four major cost categories that contributed to the total cost of a data breach. IBM security study conducted by the Ponemon Institute.
Visit the next page to read about why cybercrime has become so rampant, and how you can protect yourself.