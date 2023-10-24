Ajax debuts new cams and Yale lock integration

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Ukraine-based security device maker has introduced a new line of CCTV products with intelligence and privacy built-in.

Ajax Systems last week held an Apple-esque online event titled Ajax Special Event: Rule your space, to present new security products.

The company introduced a new line of CCTV products with a different approach to privacy. New Ajax cameras boast a strong combination of intelligence and privacy built-in.

The biggest announcement was integration with Yale, allowing users to manage a Yale smart lock directly from the Ajax app.

Ajax provided the following information:

Ajax Cameras: Intelligence and privacy built-in

TurretCam, BulletCam, and DomeCam Mini embody signature Ajax design shapes. Each camera model is stuffed with one of four possible configurations: a lens with a viewing angle of 85 or 110 degrees and 3K or 4K resolution. Every Ajax camera easily adapts to changing light with True WDR technology. This smart tech, involving hardware and software, fixes uneven lighting in complex scenes, frame by frame, in real-time.

Also, cameras are equipped with a digital microphone. It uses a custom noise cancellation system. Also, all the cameras meet the IP65 protection class, capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions.

Cameras seamlessly utilize the Ajax Cloud to transmit system events. The proprietary Jet Sparrow technology ensures fast peer-to-peer transmission of video data. With AI analysis capabilities, these cameras can detect and recognize various object types, such as humans, vehicles, and pets. As a result, the surveillance system is able to record only relevant events, conserving storage space.

Optimize video archive even more by setting up the pixel movement detection feature. Define specific zones to ensure recordings are triggered only when movement occurs in the selected area. To make surveillance precisely selective, it is possible to enable cameras only when the system is armed.

Availability: All versions of TurretCam, BulletCam, and DomeCam Mini are available for order.

NVR: Guiding video to top-tier security

The synergy of Ajax systems and video surveillance will be delivered by Ajax NVR — network video recorder. It offers integration with Ajax video management system (VMS), ensuring seamless synchronization with the entire Ajax ecosystem, and allows wide compatibility with most IP cameras. NVR is available in 8 and 16-channel versions, providing instant access to video archives through the JetSparrow streaming technology with TLS encryption.

Availability: NVR is already available for order.

Space: Ecosystem without boundaries

Traditionally, an Ajax hub represented an entire premise, and every Ajax system began with a hub. However, the company aimed to enable the inclusion of just a camera within Ajax system. As a result, Ajax Systems has developed a virtual entity called ‘Space.’ Users can easily create a ‘Space’ within the Ajax app, add required devices, and manage them seamlessly. Space can function as a security system, CCTV, or both. It retains the Ajax hub’s familiar interface, including the control tab, rooms, and quick access to automation devices.

Availability: The company is going to transition all Ajax hubs to Spaces by the end of 2023.

KeyPad TouchScreen: Advanced and convenient control

Wireless keypad with touch screen KeyPad TouchScreen offers a graphical interface where all important information is immediately visible. The device boasts an intuitive group management, familiar Ajax app-like interface, big touch IPS display, and top-of-the-line security features, including DESFire technology and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) support which make it possible to control the keypad via smartphone with an Ajax app.

Availability: The wireless keypad is available for order. The wired version is set to launch in 1Q, 2024

Yale integration: Instant connection with a smart lock

Ajax Systems has announced an integration with Yale, a leader in smart home security with over one million smart locks already manufactured and a legacy spanning 180 years. Users will be able to manage and automate a Yale smart lock directly from the Ajax app. This functionality will be made possible due to an instant Cloud-to-Cloud connection through the Yale Home API, which will ensure smooth and secure communication with every Ajax system.

The most popular Yale models are among the first smart locks integrated with Ajax:

Yale Linus ®

Yale Doorman V2N / Classic

Yale Doorman L3S

Soon, Ajax Systems will pilot Yale integration in Norway, Sweden, Italy and Spain, with plans to expand to the US, Canada, and more countries soon.

Insights on Ajax software from MacPaw CEO

Oleksandr Kosovan, renowned software developer, CEO of MacPaw, and head of a venture capital firm, highlights his journey from becoming an early investor in Ajax Systems in 2015. He emphasizes the alignment of his values with the brand and his personal experience using Ajax system at both work and home. Oleksandr commends Ajax’s human-centric approach to technology, praising its user-friendly design and rapid responsiveness, acknowledging the hard work of the Ajax team.

Ajax SIM: Ajax user experience in a roaming SIM card

The company has released a new service that features a roaming SIM card pre-installed in the hub. This card is programmed to operate with that specific hub, ensuring an instant connection without any further setup or configuration by the installer.

Ajax SIM has full network connectivity and is compatible with 2G/3G/LTE. There’s no need to test multiple operators during installation; the SIM automatically selects the strongest and least congested signal available. It’s an IoT card, so there’s no need to activate it with a phone. Just install the hub and activate the SIM card in the PRO apps.

The company decided to ship Ajax SIM in every Ajax hub that goes to the US and Canada distributors. In the near future, the service will be launched in the UK, Nordic countries, and Australia.

Other major announcements

The company proudly announced that Fibra devices are now officially certified with Grade 3. The certification is pivotal for high-risk establishments, including banks, gun shops, government agencies, museums, large warehouses, and offices housing valuable equipment and information.

The new Superior product line offers advanced wireless security devices for projects. It boasts expanded features, reliability, and compliance with important local certifications like PD 6662:2017, INCERT, SSF.

Ajax’s expansion of the wired Fibra product line included LineProtect Fibra, LineSplit Fibra, LineSupply Fibra, Transmitter Fibra, MultiRelay Fibra, Case. New additions provide capabilities for complex topologies, additional device power supplies, third-party devices integration, automation, and enhanced anti-sabotage protection.

Ajax also introduced new FireProtect 2 AC fire detectors equipped with a mains power supply. These AC detectors are designed with the latest advances in fire safety technology. They are catering to regions such as England, Wales, Australia, the US, and others, where all fire detectors, in most cases, should be connected to the mains.







ManualCallPoint Jeweller was debuted, a wireless wall-mounted button for manual fire alarm activation. It is available in two versions: Red for residential facilities (triggers an alarm delivered to a CMS mandatorily), and Blue for educational institutions (allows users to deactivate an alarm in the Ajax app).

The company is currently in the process of pursuing UL/ULC certifications , which, once obtained, will make way for Ajax fire products to be available in the US and Canadian markets. Now, Ajax Systems’ fire product portfolio consists of fifteen devices with 7 major certificates of compliance: UL 2075 / CAN/ULC S588 (in progress) UL 268 / CAN/ULC S529 (in progress) EN 14604:2005/AC:2008 EN 54-5:2017+A1:2018 EN 50291-1:2018 BS 5839 (part 6, grade D1) BS 5839 (part 6, grade F1)

, which, once obtained, will make way for Ajax fire products to be available in the US and Canadian markets. Now, Ajax Systems’ fire product portfolio consists of fifteen devices with 7 major certificates of compliance:

Another thrilling update is that Ajax Systems designed a fallback interconnect to directly activate an interconnected fire alarm detector-to-detector without a hub. A fallback interconnect serves as a backup to the primary interconnect via the hub, and both interconnects work in parallel. Even if the connection with the hub is lost, raising the alarm takes a minute.

Hailing from Ukraine, Ajax Systems embodies the nation’s innovative spirit and resilience. The Air Alert app stands out as a remarkable achievement, becoming Ajax’s largest software product in just 18 months, boasting nearly 22-million downloads and serving over 6 million active users. This exemplifies both technological prowess and Ukraine’s enduring spirit.

The fifth Ajax Special Event further solidified Ukraine’s pivotal role in shaping the future of security. Ukrainian security industry joins the European club of video surveillance manufacturers, standing alongside Sweden, Germany, the UK, and now — Ukraine.