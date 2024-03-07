HP launches AI masterclass training

Photo by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

At the Amplify Partner Conference, HP announced groundbreaking new benefits for partners, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The HP Amplify Partner Conference in Las Vegas this week saw the next phase in the tech industry’s embrace of artificial intelligence (AI): bringing the reseller channel ecosystem on board the AI revolution.

HP announced the industry’s first role-based artificial intelligence (AI) partner training and certification programme, to enable partners to take advantage of a portfolio of more than 100 AI-enabled solutions, within the framework of the HP Amplify global partner programme. Amplify provides a simplified global structure, which rewards partners based on performance, collaboration, and capabilities.

Kobi Elbaz, SVP and general manager of global channel, sales innovation and operations at HP, said partners were essential to serving customers.

“We aim to provide the right programme, the right training, and the right growth opportunities and benefits to make it easier to sell our world-class products and services,” he said.

The Future Ready AI MasterClass from HP University will kick off on 1 May 2024, covering a range of topics designed to equip partners with the knowledge they need to educate and advise customers on the right AI products and solutions to meet their needs.

Underlining the extent to which the initiative is not a mere public relations exercise, HP is working with the new darling of the global AI chip design, Nvidia, to develop the initial series of advanced training modules.

Bob Pette, vice president of enterprise platforms at Nvidia said that designers, engineers, and creatives needed the latest tools and capabilities to harness the potential of AI for their everyday workflows.

“Our work with HP will help empower their partners to utilise HP products and solutions, powered by Nvidia, to cater to customer AI needs across the entire channel ecosystem,” he said.

May 2024 will also see HP Amplify introduce Amplify Growth Plays, a new programme built around HP’s growth categories. At Amplify 2024 this week, HP introduced its latest Growth Play, focused on AI Data Science, designed to reward eligible partners with tailored benefits for investing in strategic focus areas beyond specialisations. Additional Amplify Growth Plays launching on 1 May include Digital Services, Video Collaboration, and Active Care Services.