AI Energy Score unveiled

Salesforce, in collaboration with Hugging Face, Cohere, and Carnegie Mellon University, has released a benchmarking tool that lets developers and users evaluate AI energy consumption.

Salesforce announced it will be the first AI model developer to disclose the energy efficiency data of its proprietary models under the new framework.

The AI Energy Score aims to address the lack of transparency about the environmental impact of AI models. Similar to how Energy Star transformed energy efficiency standards for appliances and electronics, this initiative aims to establish a clear, trusted benchmark for AI model sustainability.

“Reducing AI energy consumption lowers operational costs, optimises infrastructure, and enhances long-term sustainability and profitability,” says Linda Saunders, Salesforce country manager and senior director of solution engineering for Africa.

The AI Energy Score debuted this week at the AI Action Summit in Paris, where leaders from over 100 countries, the private sector, and civil society convened, ostensibly to harness AI for good. By enhancing transparency, the score can drive market preference for efficient models and incentivise sustainable AI development. Recognised by the French Government and the Paris Peace Forum, the AI Energy Score features: