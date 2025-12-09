AI-powered travel offers convenience – and risk

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

AI is excellent for idea generation and trip inspiration, but can be risky to make decisions, writes CARLEY THOMPSON.

As more people turn to artificial intelligence (AI) for help planning their holiday trips, travelers may be relying on AI tools for everything from flight prices to hotel picks to local recommendations. But while these tools can be helpful, Juan Luis Nicolau, a professor of revenue management in Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business, says they should be used carefully.

“It’s critical that people verify everything,” Nicolau said. “AI is excellent for idea generation and trip inspiration, but it can be risky to make decisions without independent confirmation. Think of it as a smart first draft, not the final word.”

Nicolau said travelers should still do their own research even when AI provides a useful starting point. “Always look at the airline’s website, compare hotel reviews across multiple platforms, and confirm local recommendations such as opening hours or transportation schedules,” he said. “AI can point you in the right direction, but the details still need human eyes.”

He also encourages travelers to be as specific as possible when interacting with AI tools. “Generic prompts lead to generic answers,” he said. “If travelers want useful results, they need to tell AI exactly what matters most.”

Nicolau recommends asking AI for multiple versions of an itinerary. “Request three itineraries that each emphasise a different focus,” he said. “One should prioritise cost, another convenience, and another cultural experience. Seeing the trade-offs laid out helps travelers make better choices.”

Privacy should also remain a priority. “People shouldn’t paste personal information like passport numbers, booking codes, or home addresses into AI tools,” he said. “Common sense privacy still applies.”

Looking ahead, Nicolau expects agentic AI systems to play a larger role. “These tools will function more like personal travel assistants that query multiple vendors, scan airlines and hotels for real-time perks such as upgrades or late checkouts, and automatically rebook flights when disruptions are expected,” he said. “Future tools will make travel planning more adaptive, personalised, and stress-free.”

Even as these systems evolve, Nicolau said human judgment remains essential. “AI is fantastic at generating options, but humans are better at values,” he said. “It is still our own sense of meaning that makes travel truly rewarding.”