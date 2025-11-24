AI app builder aims at Africa

Photo supplied.

Gebeya Dala lets users build digital tools using voice or text prompts – in local languages, from a mobile phone.

Technology company Gebeya has launched AI-powered app builder engineered specifically for the African context. The company says its platform, Gebeya Dala, is born from the need to overcome unique local barriers to tech creation.

It aims to support users, including curious teenagers and aspiring entrepreneurs, in building digital products by describing them in African languages like isiZulu or Swahili.

The global emergence of vibe coding or AI-assisted development aims to lower the barrier to software creation. However, these tools are often built without considering the African reality. The engineering team behind Gebeya Dala, led by head of infrastructure Kaleab Girma, say the platform aims to change this.

“While the world is excited about vibe coding, the conversation misses a crucial point: the existing tools aren’t built for us,” says Amadou Daffe, Gebeya CEO and co-founder. “We built Gebeya Dala to address the real challenges Africans face every day – localisation, accessibility, the lack of credit cards, the barrier of forex, and the fundamental need to build in your own language. This is more than a product; it’s a milestone in our mission to unlock the next wave of African innovation.”

The team says Gebeya Dala beta platform’s key features include:

Multilingual, natural language Interface: Users can describe their app idea in Amharic, Swahili, Hausa, Arabic, Lingala, isiZulu, English, or French. Gebeya Dala’s AI interprets the command and generates the full-stack code, eliminating the traditional complexity of coding.

Mobile-first design: Recognising that smartphone penetration far outpaces laptop access in many African communities, Gebeya Dala is designed to function from a mobile device. This opens the door for millions of young, potential creators who have never had the means to code.

Context-aware generation: The platform is built with an innate understanding of local needs, enabling the creation of relevant solutions for African markets.

Democratising development: Gebeya Dala makes technology creation accessible to a non-technical audience, allowing students, farmers, small business owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs to translate their ideas into functional digital tools.

Gebeya aims to onboard 30,000 users by the end of the year. The company says it envisions Gebeya Dala as a catalyst, empowering the next generation of African builders.

To reach the goals of 1-million users across Africa, Gebeya is launching a call for strategic partnerships. The company seeks to collaborate with:

Educational institutions and EdTech companies: To integrate Gebeya Dala into school curricula and coding clubs, inspiring students to become creators.

Telecom companies and mobile platforms: To pre-load or promote Gebeya Dala, ensuring seamless access for millions of mobile users.

Youth empowerment organisations and NGOs: To bring digital tool-building skills to underserved communities.

Government initiatives: To align with national digital transformation strategies and foster a culture of innovation from the ground up.

Technology hubs & innovation centres: To make Gebeya Dala a core tool for prototyping and ideation in their communities.

“We have built the engine for digital creation,” says Kaleab. “Now, we need partners who can help us put it in the hands of every aspiring African innovator. Together, we can ensure that the 14-year-old in a remote village with a big idea and a basic phone has the same power to create as anyone else in the world.”