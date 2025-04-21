Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The AI Action Figure craze is great fun, but users must mind cyber security and privacy risks when providing their details, warns Kaspersky.

As the latest social media trend sees users jumping on the AI Action Figure craze by uploading personal information and photos to generate hyper-realistic AI dolls or action figures of themselves, Kaspersky has urged South Africans to be cautious about the personal information they share online.

The trend, while entertaining, raises concerns about data privacy and digital safety. Uploading images and personal information linked to the likes of nicknames, work, hobbies and family, to AI platforms may seem harmless but can inadvertently expose users to cyber threats such as identity theft, phishing attacks, and unauthorised use of biometric data.

A Kaspersky study highlights the paradox in South Africans’ approach to digital privacy. While 44% of users cover their webcams to maintain privacy, and 42% rely on incognito mode for secure browsing, a significant number still engage in risky online behaviours. Notably, 55% of respondents admitted to sharing personal details with unverified sources to access online games and quizzes. This is often done without considering the potential security implications.

“Participating in viral trends such as AI Action Figure or anime-style images inspired by Studio Ghibli can be fun, but it is essential to understand the potential risks involved,” says Brandon Muller, technical expert for the MEA region at Kaspersky. “It’s important to keep in mind that this data could be accessed by cyberattackers. By sharing detailed personal information and images, users may unknowingly provide scammers with the data needed to compromise their digital identities or create social engineering messages.”

Kaspersky offers the following recommendations to safeguard personal data:

Review privacy policies: Before using AI-powered tools, read and understand their privacy terms to know how your data will be used and stored and whether it may be shared with third parties.

Before using AI-powered tools, read and understand their privacy terms to know how your data will be used and stored and whether it may be shared with third parties. Limit personal information sharing: Avoid uploading sensitive photos or details that could be exploited, such as addresses or financial information.

Avoid uploading sensitive photos or details that could be exploited, such as addresses or financial information. Use generic images: If possible, use generic images or landscape photos instead of high-resolution close-ups of your face, as facial data can be used for biometric profiling.

If possible, use generic images or landscape photos instead of high-resolution close-ups of your face, as facial data can be used for biometric profiling. Be cautious with permissions: Only grant necessary permissions to apps and platforms and be wary of those requesting excessive access, such as access to your contacts or location.

Only grant necessary permissions to apps and platforms and be wary of those requesting excessive access, such as access to your contacts or location. Use trusted security solutions: Protect your devices with reliable cybersecurity software, such as Kaspersky Premium, to detect and prevent potential threats.

Protect your devices with reliable cybersecurity software, such as Kaspersky Premium, to detect and prevent potential threats. Stay informed: Educate yourself about the latest digital trends and associated risks to make informed decisions online.

Educate yourself about the latest digital trends and associated risks to make informed decisions online. Regularly monitor accounts: Check your financial and social media accounts for unusual activity, as shared data could be used for unauthorised access.

“In the digital age, it is crucial to balance enjoyment of online trends with awareness of privacy implications,” says Muller. “By educating themselves on cybersecurity and taking proactive steps, users can better safeguard their digital identities and enjoy trends without compromising their privacy.”