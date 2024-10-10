African odyssey opens European Film Festival

‘Io Capitano’ blends cross-continental stories, merging modern reality with mythic narratives in an epic journey from Senegal to Europe.

Inspired by both myth and reality, Io Capitano tells the story of two Senegalese teenagers who leave their families to pursue a better life in Europe. As the opening feature of the 11th European Film Festival, taking place now in Johannesburg and Cape Town, the film sets the stage for this year’s theme of complicated freedoms.

The story follows Seydou and Moussa, two cousins who embark on a perilous journey from Dakar to Europe, driven by hopes of a brighter future. Their odyssey takes them across the Sahara Desert and the treacherous Mediterranean Sea, as they face human traffickers, exploitation, and life-threatening conditions. Along the way, they are forced to confront their dreams of freedom and survival, with the stark realities of their migration often turning their hopes into a fight for their lives.

Despite these overwhelming obstacles, the film highlights their determination and the enduring bonds of friendship and family. Through the lens of director Matteo Garrone, the tale captures both the mythical and brutal aspects of migration, weaving a story that reflects on the universal desire for a better life while exploring the cost of such aspirations. The narrative is a testament to resilience and the human spirit.

Io Capitano won multiple awards, including the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival and seven David di Donatello Awards. It also received an Oscar nomination for 2024.

The festival also showcases Kneecap, one of the 14 films featured, making its South African premiere. Directed by Rich Peppiatt, it tells the story of a Belfast hip-hop trio who rap in their native Irish, becoming the voice of a movement to preserve their language. The movie is Ireland’s official submission for the 2025 Academy Awards.

“Kneecap not only celebrates the vibrancy of youth but also encapsulates the current generation’s role in defending cultural identity and freedom,” says Magdalene Reddy, co-director of the festival. “It’s one of many award-winning films featured in the festival, but stands out for its powerful voice on the importance of preserving native languages and the spirit of youth activism.”

Other youth-centred films include Baan, a Portuguese film by Leonor Teles that explores youth restlessness and self-discovery, and Love According to Dalva, a Belgian film that poignantly portrays a young girl’s recovery from trauma. The Danish film Unruly addresses the ongoing fight for women’s emancipation, while The Quiet Girl, which earned an Oscar nomination in 2023, tells the emotional story of a young girl’s transformation while staying with relatives.

Where to watch

Io Capitano, Baan, Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry, Citizen Saint, Dying, Grey Bees, and Kneecap are being screened at Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Johannesburg and Cape Town until 20 October 2024.

Io Capitano is available to stream online for free, along with ten other movies from the festival.