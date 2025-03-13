Movie of the Week
African dystopia premieres at Joburg film fest
In ‘I Am King’, a corrupt pharmaceutical tycoon has a spiritual awakening and risks everything to spark a revolution.
In I Am King, a corrupt pharmaceutical tycoon is haunted by a life-changing spiritual encounter. He turns against the elite system he once served, risking everything to expose government-backed corruption and ignite a revolution.
The dystopian thriller, rooted in the complexities of modern-day Africa, premiered this week at the Johannesburg Film Festival, which runs until 16 March 2025.
The film promises audiences a fresh and unapologetic narrative that challenges the status quo. It explores the complex challenges facing the African continent, with a focus on Africa’s struggles with division, identity, and corruption – particularly with the healthcare system (Afrika Pharmaceuticals).
I Am King explores these issues with a sense of urgency and relatability while highlighting the talent of African actors. The film examines the factors that have led to the continent’s divisions and challenges viewers to reflect on Africa’s cultural, historical, and resource wealth, in contrast to ongoing struggles.
Cast and team
Sisanda Henna and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi star in I am King, alongside Nthathi Moshesh and Florence Masebe.
‘I am King’ poster featuring Sisanda Henna and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. Image supplied.
The cast includes:
- Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala
- Nimrod Nkosi
- Mike Mvelase
- Thembi Mtshali-Jones
- Aaron Moloisi
- Tsholo Mashishi
- Khanya Greens
- Jerome Gadiao
- Sipho Mbhele
- Sannah Mchunu
- Mimi Mahlasela
I am King is produced by Fertile Ground Studio, and directed by director Nonhlanhla e. Dlamini. The team includes: writers Mpho Malepa and Sayitsheni Mdakhi; executive producers Albert Rungo, Adel Rungo and J. Maponga; and producer Robert Carletti.
The Festival, entering its 7th year and presented in partnership with MultiChoice, is taking place at various venues across Sandon and Johannesburg.