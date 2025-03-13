African dystopia premieres at Joburg film fest

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In ‘I Am King’, a corrupt pharmaceutical tycoon has a spiritual awakening and risks everything to spark a revolution.

In I Am King, a corrupt pharmaceutical tycoon is haunted by a life-changing spiritual encounter. He turns against the elite system he once served, risking everything to expose government-backed corruption and ignite a revolution.

The dystopian thriller, rooted in the complexities of modern-day Africa, premiered this week at the Johannesburg Film Festival, which runs until 16 March 2025.

The film promises audiences a fresh and unapologetic narrative that challenges the status quo. It explores the complex challenges facing the African continent, with a focus on Africa’s struggles with division, identity, and corruption – particularly with the healthcare system (Afrika Pharmaceuticals).

I Am King explores these issues with a sense of urgency and relatability while highlighting the talent of African actors. The film examines the factors that have led to the continent’s divisions and challenges viewers to reflect on Africa’s cultural, historical, and resource wealth, in contrast to ongoing struggles.

Cast and team

Sisanda Henna and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi star in I am King, alongside Nthathi Moshesh and Florence Masebe.

‘I am King’ poster featuring Sisanda Henna and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. Image supplied.

The cast includes:

Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala

Nimrod Nkosi

Mike Mvelase

Thembi Mtshali-Jones

Aaron Moloisi

Tsholo Mashishi

Khanya Greens

Jerome Gadiao

Sipho Mbhele

Sannah Mchunu

Mimi Mahlasela

I am King is produced by Fertile Ground Studio, and directed by director Nonhlanhla e. Dlamini. The team includes: writers Mpho Malepa and Sayitsheni Mdakhi; executive producers Albert Rungo, Adel Rungo and J. Maponga; and producer Robert Carletti.

The Festival, entering its 7th year and presented in partnership with MultiChoice, is taking place at various venues across Sandon and Johannesburg.