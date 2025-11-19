Google launches African AI skills blueprint

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Google has launched a comprehensive policy roadmap designed to help governments across the African continent build a future-proof workforce. The launch of the AI Skilling Blueprint for Africa, it says, is the centrepiece of a broader set of Africa-focused AI skills initiatives announced at the same time.

“Africa’s AI moment is now, and Google is committed to being a partner for the long haul,” said Doron Avni, Google VP of government affairs and public policy. “The AI Skilling Blueprint provides a clear roadmap for governments to build the workforce of the future. By also investing in AI-ready data and expert local organisations and partners, we are helping build the interconnected ecosystem needed for a prosperous, AI-driven future for the continent.”

Google says that the continent, home to the world’s youngest and fastest-growing population, shows immense potential for AI-driven economic growth. However, new research highlights a significant challenge: while optimism for AI is exceptionally high, reaching 95% in Nigeria and 76% in South Africa, 55% of firms across the continent report needing AI talent more than financing.

“Closing this skills gap is key to unlocking Africa’s opportunity,” says Google.

Policy roadmap

The AI Skilling Blueprint for Africa focuses on developing three critical cohorts: AI Learners, who will gain foundational AI literacy; AI Implementers, professionals upskilled to integrate AI tools into their work; and AI Innovators, deep technical experts dedicated to building the next generation of AI solutions.

Doron Avni, Google VP of government affairs and public policy launching AI Skilling Blueprint as Part of Broader Africa-Focused AI Initiatives. Photo supplied.



New commitments

As part of its broader initiatives, Google also announced $2.25-million to support projects building trustworthy public data sets for AI by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) and PARIS21. This contribution will help national statistical offices modernies their infrastructure and empower decision-makers with the reliable data they need to address challenges from food security to economic growth.

“For Africa to drive sustainable development, evidence-based policymaking is indispensable. This requires accessible, reliable, and AI-ready data,” said Claver Gatete, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa. “This effort is a crucial step forward. By building a Regional Data Commons, we can empower African institutions with the data and tools they need to make strategic choices that will drive growth and prosperity.”

Building on its $7.5-million Google.org Skilling Fund commitment, Google also announced the first set of expert social impact organisations who will receive funding to execute on projects consistent with its skilling mission, including: FATE Foundation and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), which will embed advanced AI curricula into universities; and JA Africa and CyberSafe Foundation, which will advance crucial work in online safety and digital literacy.