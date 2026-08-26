African airline body adds aviation supply network

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US aviation component specialist Global Airtech will give direct access to an international supplier of aircraft components and round-the-clock emergency support.

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has admitted US aviation component specialist Global Airtech International to its Partnership Programme, as carriers across the continent grapple with shortages of parts and lengthy maintenance delays.

Global Airtech supplies new-generation equipment and critical materials and runs exchange and loan programmes for aircraft components. Its services also include repair management, consignment stock, aircraft base kits and the trading of aviation assets.

The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Its network includes offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Brazil, India, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam. An office in Entebbe, Uganda, gives it an existing base for extending its component and material support to African airlines.

AFRAA secretary general Abderahmane Berthé said access to components affected airline safety, efficiency and costs.

“Reliable access to quality components and materials is fundamental to airline safety, efficiency and cost management,” he said. “Global Airtech brings decades of proven expertise and a truly global network to our membership. Their established presence on the continent, combined with their rigorous quality standards and round-the-clock AOG support, makes them a valuable addition to our Partnership Programme.”

AOG, or aircraft on ground, refers to an aircraft that cannot fly until a fault is repaired or a replacement component is fitted. The designation gives affected parts and technical work urgent priority, since every additional hour on the ground can disrupt schedules and add to an airline’s costs.

Global Airtech operates a 24-hour AOG support desk. It holds ASA-100 and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B accreditation for aviation parts distributors, along with ISO 9001 and AS9120D quality certification. These standards cover the sourcing and traceability of components, supplier checks and safeguards against counterfeit parts.

The partnership gives Global Airtech formal channels through which to work with the leadership of AFRAA member airlines on component availability, repair management and longer-term supply arrangements. AFRAA represents 50 airlines, including the major African intercontinental operators, which together carry more than 85% of international traffic handled by African airlines.

Global Airtech president and chief operating officer Adam Chiamulon and chairman and chief executive officer Rodney Chiamulon said Africa had formed part of the company’s business since it was founded.

“We believe our experience, inventory and 24/7 support capabilities can continue to make a meaningful difference for airlines operating across the continent,” they said in a joint statement.

“Our goal is not simply to supply parts, but to build long-term relationships with African carriers and help them solve the challenges that impact aircraft availability and operational continuity. Through our partnership with AFRAA, we look forward to listening to the needs of its member airlines, expanding our support capabilities in Africa, and developing solutions that help airlines keep their fleets flying safely, reliably and efficiently.”