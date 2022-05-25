AfricaDay: Meta spotlights 8 phenomenal stories

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Eight creators, innovators and small businesses who are changing the way Africa is viewed on the international stage are in the Meta spotlight on Africa Day, 25 May. The company that owns Facebook has revived a global campaign called Made by Africa, Loved by the World, first launched in 2021, and aimed at amplifying the voices and stories of people and businesses from across Africa.

As part of the on-platform and marketing campaign, Meta has partnered with local filmmakers to bring to life eight phenomenal stories. The campaign includes an Instagram campaign featuring partnerships with African content creators, a community Reels challenge, the development of a specially designed AR filter inspired by #AfricaMade, and a series of free open virtual training sessions via the Meta Africa page, dedicated to small businesses and creators from across Africa.

“This campaign is about showcasing the incredible talent we have here on the continent, and the African people and businesses that are not only contributing to the global agenda but are forging their own paths,” says Kezia Anim-Addo, communications director for Meta for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Short Films: Made by Africa, Loved by the World

Meta has partnered with five local filmmakers: Tarryn Crossman (South Africa), Kofi Awuah (Ghana), Joan Kabugu (Kenya), Bardia Olowu (Nigeria) and Nelson Makengo (DRC). The series of short films will live on a dedicated Africa Day microsite and focus on the stories of:

Trevor Stuurman (South Africa): An award-winning contemporary multimedia visual artist who has cemented himself as a creative force to be reckoned with, collaborating with international brands and global stars

Ferre Gola (DRC): An award-winning Congolese musician who has earned international accolades as a true icon of Congolese rumba

Mosope Olaosebikan (Nigeria): Founder of Africa’s first digital museum devoted to shaping the narrative of culture and people using immersive and innovative methods of curation such as AR/VR

Rich Mnisi (South Africa): A contemporary multi-disciplinary brand specialising in high-end fashion and furniture designs, with his clothing featured in global media outlets and his designs worn by global names

Selina Beb (Ghana): A multiple award-winning fashion brand specialising in African inspired accessories and clothes

Black Rhino VR (Kenya): An award-winning Extended Reality Agency working with local and international brands

Bonita Foods (Nigeria): A healthy snacks company producing a range of delicious snacks from fruits, nuts and vegetables, with a global footprint across the UK, USA and Germany

Pixel Chefs (South Africa): An innovative creative agency, using emerging digital tech to create immersive impactful experiences for both local and global clients

Celebrating Africa Day on Instagram

Instagram will celebrate and highlight the talent and diversity of the African continent:

Instagram AR Filter: Partnering with a South African immersive digital solutions company (Pixel Chefs) to create an interactive AR filter to provide the Instagram community with a tool to celebrate the occasion, with the vibrancy and liveliness of Africa at the heart.

Instagram Reels Challenge: Working with content creators from across Africa and the diaspora, Instagram will launch a Reels community challenge under the hashtag #ShareYourAfrica, encouraging its community to celebrate and share with the world what’s uniquely authentic and African to them, whether fashion, music, food or dance.

African Designers Guide: Throughout the week of Africa Day and beyond, Instagram has invited @mizliz, the founder of @offtomag, to highlight 12 African designers and artists who are forging their own paths and redefining culture in the process

IG Creators Q&A with DanceGod Llyod on 25th May: Continuing to spotlight African creators, Instagram will host a live Q&A with Ghanaian dancer sensation and content creator DanceGod Lloyd

Free Virtual Training Sessions

Meta will host a number of free open training sessions throughout the week via the Meta Africa page, focused on providing other upcoming creatives and entrepreneurs with the digital know-how to take their ideas global. Training topics include: