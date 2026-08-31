Africa’s future aerospace leaders emerge

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

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More than 2,600 students from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa have graduated from the Pathways to Space programme.

Candidates to become the next generation of aerospace leaders across the African continent have emerged from the third annual Pathways to Space programme.

Run by Boeing and the Future African Space Explorers STEM Academy (FASESA), the programme saw the graduation of 2,626 students from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and, for the first time South Africa.

“By pairing students across the continent with distinguished industry mentors and real aerospace engineering challenges, we are helping build a homegrown talent pipeline that will power Africa’s contributions to the global space economy for decades to come,” said Henok Teferra Shawl, Boeing managing director for Africa.

Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities at the presidency of the Republic of South Africa, said: “Government has a collective responsibility to prioritise systemic education, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as a critical instrument for transforming society and addressing persistent socio-economic challenges.

“Investing in quality STEM education will equip young people with the knowledge, skills and innovation capabilities required to participate meaningfully in the modern economy. It can help expand employment opportunities, drive entrepreneurship, strengthen industrialisation and ultimately contribute to reducing poverty, inequality and unemployment.”

Sean Jacobs, FASESA managing director, said: “Pathways to Space is not only preparing students to pass examinations and earn qualifications, but also equipping them to solve real‑world challenges and make meaningful contributions to society. The program is already producing remarkable success stories.

“One of our learners was selected to participate in Mission ShakthiSAT, an inspiring international all‑women‑led lunar mission, while another designed a parabolic‑grid radio telescope – demonstrating the innovation, technical excellence, and problem‑solving capabilities the program is cultivating across Africa.”

This year’s cohort included 832 students from Ethiopia, 50 from Kenya, 431 from Nigeria and 1,313 from South Africa. Over five months, participants explored basic principles of astronautics, systems engineering, human factors and materials science through project work. A high‑altitude balloon mission reinforced their data‑analysis skills.

Virtual sessions with former astronauts and leading space professionals from the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Johnson Space Center, Final Frontier Design and top universities, deepened students’ technical knowledge and helped shape career aspirations.

Guests included Professor Jeff Volosin, chair of astronautical and space engineering at Capitol Technology University in the USA, and Dr Andrew Abercromby, a biomedical engineer and former NASA extreme environment mission operations (NEEMO) aquanaut.

The 2026 curriculum also introduced a new design challenge: students prototyped spacesuit concepts and tested problem‑solving approaches aligned with real industry needs.

Angel Nduvho Tambani, a 16‑year‑old student from Dzata Secondary School in South Africa, said: “Pathways to Space has been an inspiring experience. It deepened my understanding of space science and engineering while developing my teamwork, problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

“The program has strengthened my confidence and inspired me to dream bigger, showing that young people from any background can pursue careers in science and technology.”

Since its 2024 launch, Pathways to Space has already inspired almost 3,500 students across Africa.

The program aligns with the growth of Africa’s space sector and the regional coordination led by the African Union’s African Space Agency. Governments and national space agencies across the continent are expanding Earth‑observation, remote sensing, communications and satellite services – areas that will increasingly depend on a steady pipeline of skilled young professionals.