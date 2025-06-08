Absa launches app to simplify e-commerce

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Absa has launched a new commerce platform called ShopRed. The unified platform is designed to simplify the setup and management of hybrid storefronts. It aims to support businesses looking to expand into new markets within a growing digital economy.

ShopRed is developed in partnership with merchant platform Littlefish and digital payments company Visa. It is designed to streamline digital administration across online and physical retail channels, supporting entrepreneurs in managing and expanding their businesses.

Unlike traditional e-commerce systems, which require separate tools for marketplaces, payments, and inventory, ShopRed combines these functions into one platform. Merchants do not need to manage multiple providers or handle complex integrations. The platform is designed to be accessible to businesses with limited technical resources.

“ShopRed offers businesses the ability to showcase and sell products online through easy website creation and hosting, integrated payment options, access to markets and advanced analytics tools to manage in-store and online inventory,” says Chris Wood, Absa managing executive for product. “As the bank of the entrepreneur, this launch highlights Absa’s continued focus on driving innovation and creating opportunities for businesses to expand their reach into new markets and access a wider customer base”.

The platform comes at a time when South Africa’s e-commerce sector is experiencing strong growth. According to Absa’s data, e-commerce spiked with turnover going up 25% in the first quarter of 2024 and rising steadily throughout the year, ending with a 12% increase in the fourth quarter. Based on these trends, the data signals sustained growth in digital payments in 2025.

Brandon Roberts, Littlefish CEO, says: “Our mission has always been to empower small businesses with the digital tools they need to compete, grow, and succeed. Through this partnership, we’re putting that technology directly into the hands of business owners – helping them streamline operations, reach more customers, and unlock new opportunities. Partnering with a bank like Absa, which has such a strong impact on South Africa’s entrepreneurial community, is an incredible opportunity.”

According to Absa, ShopRed’s key features include:

Hassle-free store setup: The platform enables businesses to create professional, customisable online stores in just a few steps.

User-centric interface: A simple, intuitive dashboard available both online and on Android compatible phones, provides real-time insights into sales, orders, and customer engagement.

End-to-end e-commerce tools: From inventory tracking to secure payment processing, ShopRed offers an all-in-one solution.

Optimised for growth: The platform is designed to support businesses in scaling their operations and reaching new markets.

ShopRed is built on Absa’s acquiring capabilities and is designed to reduce operational complexity for business owners. The platform aims to simplify e-commerce processes and support access to new markets.

Visa contributed to the development of ShopRed by facilitating the partnership between Littlefish and Absa. The collaboration forms part of Visa’s broader efforts to support fintech startups and expand access to digital tools for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Lineshree Moodley, country head of Visa SA, says: “At Visa, we see financial inclusion as a crucial driver of economic growth. Our recent Value of Acceptance research indicates that digital payment acceptance can increase small business revenue by up to 24% and enhance operational efficiencies by 20%. We are proud to collaborate with Absa and Littlefish to launch platforms like ShopRed, a demonstration of our shared commitment to empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in the digital economy.”