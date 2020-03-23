Featured
3D printing ramped up for coronavirus masks
A leader in 3D printing technology is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by ramping up global production of 3D-printed personal protection equipment
Israel-based 3D-printing leader Stratasys has announced a global mobilisation of the company’s 3D printing resources and expertise to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Printing capacity is being donated across all regions, spanning the company’s Stratasys and GrabCAD partner network, with an initial focus on providing thousands of disposable face shields for use by medical personnel.
In the United States, Stratasys has set an initial goal of producing 5,000 face shields by Friday, March 27, at no cost to the recipients. This includes both a 3D-printed frame and a clear plastic shield that covers the entire face. The company will have the ability to scale to an even faster rate of production.
Any 3D printing shop in the U.S. that wishes to help print plastic frames, can fill out an online form to be invited to join the effort. The company is also posting the full face shield printing and assembly instructions by Monday, Mar. 23 on its COVID-19 response page.
One of the world’s top hospitals has told Stratasys they use 1,530 disposable face shields every week even without the surge created by COVID-19 and is down to six days’ inventory on hand, with the pandemic still building momentum.
Stratasys said medical technology leader Medtronic and Minneapolis-based Dunwoody College of Technology will provide support for the plastic shield material.
“We are humbled by the opportunity to help. We see additive manufacturing as an essential part of the response to the COVID-19 global epidemic,” said Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif. “The strengths of 3D printing – be anywhere, print virtually anything, adapt on the fly – make it a capability for helping address shortages of parts related to shields, masks, and ventilators, among other things. Our workforce and partners are prepared to work around the clock to meet the need for 3D printers, materials, including biocompatible materials, and 3D-printed parts.”
Stratasys has scores of professional 3D printers available to apply to the challenge of producing shields at scale, particularly across its Stratasys Direct Manufacturing facilities, which are based in Eden Prairie, Minn., in and around Austin, Texas, and Valencia, Calif. A number of other large manufacturers and educational institutions with production grade 3D printers have donated their capacity to help. These include Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Queensborough Community College in New York City, and the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga.
Stratasys has set up a web page where organizations can request 3D printed products to help with the crisis, offer 3D printing capacity, or request 3D printers or material for medical- or safety-related purposes. Visit www.stratasys.com/covid-19.
The company is also planning to respond to the crisis in additional ways. An initiative led by anesthesiology residents of Massachusetts General Hospital called the CoVent-19 Challenge is planning to ask engineers and designers to help develop a new rapidly deployable ventilator and other innovative solutions to the ventilator shortage, and Stratasys plans to support the challenge and promote it via its GrabCAD community of more than 7 million professional designers, engineers, manufacturers and students.
Featured
Cell C turnaround kicks in
The fruits of Cell C’s planning are beginning to take effect, as it cuts back on non-essential services to refocus on its mobile offerings.
An operational profit of R705-million in the second half of 2019 highlights the extent to which Cell C’s turnaround strategy has delivered improved operational efficiencies.
The mobile operator’s annual results for the year ending December 2019, released today, made much of comparing the first six months to the last six months of 2019, as it encapsulated the effects of the turnaround strategy. In this period, gross profit increased by 9% and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation) more than doubled to R1,7-billion. Excluding impairments, the mobile operator made a profit of R705-million, before interest and tax, in the last six months of 2019.
Cell C’s CEO, Douglas Craigie Stevenson, describes these as the green shoots of the turnaround strategy, which was implemented from March 2019 onwards.
The turnaround strategy was focused on operational efficiencies, including cutting costs that do not translate into revenue generating opportunities, minimising operating expenses, and optimising traffic. The second pillar is a network strategy which is an evolution of the capex-intensive, high fixed cost infrastructure-based network, to a variable cost opex model. Finally, it included improvement in liquidity and a new capital structure through a recapitalisation.
“Operationally the business is stronger and a successful recapitalisation will secure the long-term sustainability of Cell C,” says Craigie Stevenson.
Despite the tough economic conditions, Cell C maintained its revenue levels throughout the past year. Revenue for the full annual period up to December 2019, remained steady at R15,2-billion (2018: R15,67-billion) with service revenue, which contributes 94% to overall revenue, dropping by 1%. The second half of the year was once again a better one for Cell C with mobile increasing by 4% and wholesale revenue was up by 17% (when comparing H2 to H1 of 2019).
Zaf Mahomed, CFO of Cell C, says: “Although there was a decrease of 2,9m prepaid customers – a 21% drop – in the 12 months to 2019, the margin on our existing customers is better as a result of acquiring profitable customers and not signing on a customer at any cost. Revenue from equipment sales, on a year-on-year basis, was 27% down as we moved away from subsidising customers at all costs. This enabled us to build a quality customer base with better margins and quality of service.”
More than half-a-billion Rand (R522-million) was saved during the past six months and operating expenses was 18% lower when comparing the first half of 2019 with the last, with operating expenses for H2 2019 at R2,4-billion.
“There were several contracts and transactions that were reviewed or re-negotiated,” says Mahomed. “This was to streamline the business and ensure that the costs incurred are business beneficial. For example, the negotiation of the black liability realised savings of R177-million.”
Mahomed said the business showed a solid, positive R705-million in earnings compared to H1 which saw a loss of R35,6-million.
Cell C recently decided to review its operating model and organisational structure, specifically at a senior manager and executive level. This has resulted in highlighting a number of inefficiencies that are contributing to the operating and financial challenges the company currently faces. Consultations are expected to be concluded by the end of April 2020.
Craigie Stevenson says: “This set of results is based on our old model, we are confident that a new way of business based on the extended roaming agreement with MTN will lead to even greater strategic clarity and operating momentum.
“We are shifting from a build and buy strategy with high capital expenditure to a roaming model. By effectively managing traffic we ensure the network cost is aligned with the network revenue. It does not make economic sense to continue to invest in capital-hungry infrastructure and the business is now positioned to go into the next phase with our roaming agreement.”
Craigie Stevenson says that Cell C is now an operationally sound business that is financially viable and competitive.
Featured
Is water crisis next?
There is another crisis looming: that of water scarcity. On 22 March every year the South African government adopts World Water Day as a time to underline the importance of water.
“After a very somber week, government and the private sector need to address the challenges ahead due to water scarcity,” says Mannie Jnr. Ramos, COO of Abeco, the world’s first ‘bank’ for water and leader in hygienic water storage solutions in Africa for over 35 years.
“Water scarcity is the next big threat we face in the coming months as the Coronavirus pandemic spreads, particularly in our country where there is a wide gap between ‘first’ and ‘third’ worlds. Not having access to water to frequently wash hands, could mean the difference between life or death for some.”
Ramos does not welcome calling attention to this fact while our country is facing concerns around safety and their livelihoods, due to Covid-19.
“This issue has to be voiced,” he says, “there is a very real threat to those living in areas where water is not accessible. In addition, the drain on existing water resources which are already in crisis, needs to be addressed in our Coronavirus crisis planning, sooner rather than later.”
According to the 2018 General Household Survey from Statistics South Africa, while there were improvements to the supply of tap water inside dwellings in regions like Western Cape and Gauteng and the Western Cape, less than half of South Africans have access to piped water in their houses.
Nearly 50% of others rely on communal sources, such as community or neighbours’ taps or rivers.
He believes there are signs that water scarcity is increasing, citing recent news reports about water shortages in the Eastern Cape, a KZN water shutdown, water-shedding in Polokwane, water riots in the Free State, as well as water cuts in Tshwane, Mpumalanga and more.
“A week-long riot happened in QwaQwa in February 2020 due to chronic water shortages in the Free State region,” he points out.
Farmers in the Norther Cape are suffering as their rain-fed agricultural livelihood is threatened.
“We can’t keep blaming weather uncertainty, drought or climate change for the water situation we are facing as a country, we must all take responsibility,” Ramos says.
“Rainfall in SA has always been unpredictable and variable,” says Ramos, “we must build infrastructure with enough capacity to cope with regular dry periods. We are not implementing the right water strategies to increase supply and curb demand, which is very concerning to me.”
Which brings us to the current crisis facing the entire nation. Ramos says the private and public sector need to work together to address this risk and come up with solutions that will assist with water conservation and water access.
“We have to stand together; water scarcity and Coronavirus strategies need to be developed in conjunction with each other right now.”
Data shows that South Africans consume about 237 litres of water per person per day, if this increased even by a marginal percentage, the impact on water resources has to be planned for.
South Africans’ water usage per person is already well above the world average of 173 litres per day.
“We need to get smarter with our water resources,” says Ramos. “New solutions need to be put in place or the gap between demand for water, and the supply thereof, will continue to widen.”
For more information https://abecotanks.co.za/