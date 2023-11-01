Time names Kia best 2023 EV invention

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The World Performance Car of the Year, the Kia EV6 GT, has been recognised in the Transportation category of Time’s Best Inventions of 2023.

The Kia EV6 GT has been recognised among the Time Best Inventions of 2023, in the Transportation category. The annual list, compiled for over two decades, features 200 extraordinary innovations, including new products and ideas, that Time editors say are “changing our lives”.

Time’s Jeff Wilser wrote: “At this point, EVs are often either very expensive or pretty mediocre. Kia’s EV6 GT, named the 2023 World Performance Car at the World Car Awards, is neither. At roughly half the price of EVs with comparable power, the EV6 GT goes from zero to 60 in 3.4 seconds, has a top speed of 161 mph, and even includes a ‘drift mode,’ which shifts power to the rear and outside wheels to help you slide sideways, Fast and the Furious-style.”

He quoted Steve Center, Kia chief operating officer and EVP of Kia America, as saying: “This isn’t your grandma’s golf cart. This is a screamer.”

Center said at the announcement: “The EV6 GT defied expectations by combining Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy and focus on sustainable mobility with supercar power and performance.”

To compile the list, nominations are collected from Time’s editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields, such as AI, green energy and sustainability. The editors then evaluate each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

“The result is a list of 200 ground-breaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions) – including the world’s most powerful supercomputer, a game-changing entertainment venue, and a new shape – that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible,” said the Time editors.

* See the full list of 2023 Time Best Inventions at time.com/best-inventions-2023.