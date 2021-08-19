2023 Nissan Z makes world debut

Nissan has revealed the 2023 Z sports car in a global broadcast from Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse, about five miles from where the original 1970 Datsun 240Z made its world debut in October 1969.

“When we introduced the Z in 1969, the Z was a revolution. Since then, for more than 50 years, Nissan has brought style, speed, reliability and so much more to millions of enthusiasts around the world,” says Ashwani Gupta, representative executive officer and chief operating officer, Nissan Motors.

While the six previous generations of Nissan’s iconic sports car all offered numeric designations, the redesign will be known by just one letter – Z.

The 2023 Z offers a sleek exterior with a silhouette that shows respect for the original model – with a long hood and low rear stance. Inside, the driver-centric cockpit includes a 12.3-inch customisable racing-inspired meter display, available leather-appointed sports seats and 8-speaker Bose audio system.

All 2023 Nissan Z models are equipped with a 400-horsepower 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine and choice of 6-speed manual transmission with motorsports-inspired Exedy high-performance clutch, or a new 9-speed automatic transmission with aluminium paddle shifters.

Says Gupta: “The Z has always been an accessible sports car – always placed at the intersection of aspiration and attainability – of dreams and reality. This latest iteration is now ready to thrill Z enthusiasts, and create a whole new generation of Z fans as well, when it comes to market here in the U.S. early next year.”

The 2023 Z is offered in Sport and Performance grade levels and a special “Proto Spec” edition, which is limited to 240 units.

